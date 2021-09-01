Wednesday Weather

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHERN DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waterman to Paw Paw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public reported golf ball sized hail near Compton. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sandwich, Shabbona, Elburn, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Paw Paw, Kaneville, Lee, Compton and West Brooklyn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH