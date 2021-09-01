Cancel
Wednesday Weather

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
Sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
#South Wind#Labor Day
Weather
Environment
Environmentlocal21news.com

Weather Watch Day Wednesday for late day storms

Another nice evening as it will be mainly clear with a low in the mid 60's. Look for some clouds moving in overnight. Our Next Weather Maker is on the move! The CBS 21 Weather Team is tracking a cold front moving into Central PA Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will bring some strong storms with it.
Cortland County, NYcortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, September 8

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:. A cold front will move into the area today with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some sunshine will be possible through the morning hours, but clouds will be on the increase as the front slowly tracks eastward. A stray morning shower cannot be totally ruled out but is unlikely.
EnvironmentKOLO TV Reno

Wednesday Web Weather

Afternoons will be hot and hazy through midweek. Afternoon wind and some air quality improvement will return after Wednesday. Some moisture and a southerly flow could pop a few T-storms late in the week, but most areas will dodge any drops. -Jeff.
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Some wet weather Wednesday but a long dry stretch lies ahead

A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday morning, and the result will be a period of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. We expect some sunshine to return during the afternoon, but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Despite the damp start to the day, a beautiful evening is on the way.
EnvironmentWLUC

Showery, Cool and Breezy Weather Expected Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds with scattered showers. Thursday: Partly cloudy, still a chance of scattered showers. Friday: Sunny and warmer with light to moderate southerly winds developing. Highs: 70s. The next low-pressure system will slide to the north of us early in the weekend. Its trailing front...
Lee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHERN DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waterman to Paw Paw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public reported golf ball sized hail near Compton. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sandwich, Shabbona, Elburn, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Paw Paw, Kaneville, Lee, Compton and West Brooklyn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Wednesday will have a summerlike feel before wet weather arrives on Thursday. Forecasters are calling for a sunny, breezy day with rising humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers arrive overnight leading to a rainy day on Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
Crawford County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTY At 1202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grayling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lovells. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hale, or 14 miles west of Tawas City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Whittemore, Hale, Tawas Point State Park, Plainfield Township, Wurtsmith Airfield, National City, Wilber and Sid Town. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EnvironmentWKTV

Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for evening storms Wednesday

The summer season is winding down, but we are not out of the woods for severe weather. Thunderstorms are expected to return to our area Wednesday evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Because of the possibility of severe weather, we've highlighted Wednesday a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day.
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selkirk, or 12 miles east of West Branch, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake, Whittemore, Hale, National City, Plainfield Township, Tawas City, East Tawas, Tawas Point State Park, Oscoda, Au Sable and Wurtsmith Airfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1158 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Yuma to 7 miles west of Harrietta to near Wellston to Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dublin and Wellston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

