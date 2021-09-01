Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

EDDIE SEAGLE: Everyone wants instant greenery

By Eddie Seagle, Ed.D.
Moultrie Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“September was a thirty-days long goodbye to summer, to the season that left everybody both happy and weary of the warm, humid weather and the exhausting but thrilling adventures.” Lea Malot. “Some crimson poppy of a late delight, atoning in its splendor for the flight. Of summer blooms and joys, this is September.” Lucy Maud Montgomery. “Hail, kind September, friend whose grace renews the bland year's bounteous face.” Algernon Charles Swinburne.

www.moultrieobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Maud Montgomery
Person
Algernon Charles Swinburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Moisture#Root System#Exercise#Native Plant#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
GardeningFood52

The Very Best Flowers to Plant in the Fall

Even the best cared-for yard can look a little worn by the end of the summer when many plants are covered with powdery mildew, a widespread and easily identified plant disease (for reassurance, it does not kill the plant, it’s just unsightly). Planting some fall-blooming flowers for a fresh look is a perfect remedy to perk up your yard.
GardeningThe Ledger

Two plants with super powers

The word ‘’super’’ — as in super heroes and super foods — has clearly been trivialized by overuse. But at the risk of further diminishing that adjective, I’ll describe two super plants, both familiar to every Floridian. Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) is native to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina...
GardeningPopular Science

4 reasons to let your lawn grow wild

Lawns are a sign of prestige. Once a sign of upper-middle-class British wealth, over the past century the traditional yard transformed into an element of the “American Dream”—owning a house of surrounded by a mini field of greenery. It takes a significant amount of water, fertilizer, and labor to maintain a simple grass lawn—and even more resources for keeping sporting arenas, golf courses, and gigantic McMansions in top shape.
Gardeningarcamax.com

The Greener View: Fairy Rings and Barn Spiders

Q: A circle of mushrooms suddenly appeared in my lawn, which has never happened before. The mushrooms are about six inches tall and almost orange in color. How do I get rid of them, and are they harming the grass?. A: Your lawn has a fairy ring, also known as...
GardeningDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Gardening tips for September

Although September is still pretty much a summer month in Oklahoma, it means that cooler fall weather and more rain are soon to follow. Even though the autumn equinox is the official start of fall on September 22nd, plants are still growing and need the same care they needed all summer. It’s still almost 100 degrees, and I know I am really tired of dragging hoses to keep everything watered, deadheading to keep things blooming, and keeping on top of weed removal; however, what we do in the garden now is extremely important because it determines the success of our spring gardens. September is a good time to do the following:
Gardeningadirondackalmanack.com

Distressing (not quite) fall colors

Being first isn’t always a good thing. For example, trees that are first to have their leaves turn color are definitely losers. Premature autumn leaf color change is a reliable indicator of failing health, and the worse a tree’s condition, the sooner it begins to turn. Although the display of colors that our hardwoods produce each autumn never fails to fill me with awe and appreciation, when it starts in late July or early August, it worries me.
GardeningMoultrie Observer

EDDIE SEAGLE: Mums are beautiful fall plants

“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air ... Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” Wallace Stegner. “Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul... but I must confess that I love you only because you are a prelude to my beloved October.” Peggy Toney Horton.
Gardeningbeaconseniornews.com

The power of observation: What is your garden telling you?

Here in the mountains, striped Sunrise Bumble Bee cherry tomatoes are just beginning to flourish. Tasting the little tomatoes week after week told me the plants were getting too much water, as they became slightly less flavorful and crisp. Sure enough, the meter had been reset to water daily instead of every other.
GardeningPosted by
Daily Herald

Gardening: What to do when the soil stays too wet

Odd weather this summer has taken its toll on many gardens. For many the problem is drought, but what if it just keeps raining?. In some gardens, water sits on the surface of the ground or the ground stays slurpy for hours after rain stops. The best advice then is to move the garden to a spot where the soil drains better.
GardeningWKBW-TV

Melinda’s Garden Moment – Add surprise lilies to your garden

Add a bit of unexpected beauty and light fragrance to the late summer garden with surprise lilies. Also known as autumn amaryllis, magic lily and naked lady they make fun additions to flower gardens and borders. These unique flowers sprout long strappy leaves similar to an amaryllis in spring. These...
GardeningArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: It's time to play 'Truth or Consequences' in the Garden

There are basic truths and steadfast rules that, through the ages, gardeners have come to rely on through trial and error, scientific study, gardening classes, and/or word-of-mouth. All of us gardeners adhere to some verifiable truths such as plants require a certain amount of sunshine, water, and soil rich in nutrients.
Gardeningtheroanoker.com

Greenery Dreams

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. You’re a plant parent now or at least want to be – congratulations! Now learn all the tips and tricks needed to care for your indoor garden. There’s never been...
Gardeningniagaranow.com

Growing Together: Yes, fall is an excellent time to be planting

Are you thinking of adding some new gardens or extending any existing gardens this fall?. I am often asked if they are too late to be planting in September and October. Fall is a great time to tackle a new garden project. When planting new trees and shrubs, the first...
Gardeninguglyducklinghouse.com

Not Sure What to Plant? Try a Summer Butterfly Garden

Disclosure: this post may contain affiliate links, which means I may make a commission if you decide to make a purchase through one of my links, at no cost to you. While the painted siding makeover has certainly been an attention-stealer this year, we’ve also been working on a few more exterior makeovers as part of our overall landscaping design plan. In particular, the side of the house is something I know you long-time readers will be familiar with. We’ve done a number of small projects over here, but a big one is in store soon!
Gardeningraynetoday.com

Time to incorporate fall plants into your garden

Fall is fast approaching and it’s time to start thinking about the plants you’ll want to incorporate into your garden. Timing your transplanting and seeding dates are important to avoid possible freeze damages during harvest. Recommended varieties and general fertilizer recommendations can also be found in the planting guide. Some...
Gardeningamazinginteriordesign.com

Gardening Tips: How To Propagate Succulents In Soil And Water

Succulents are one of the most popular plants in the world. They are known for their interesting shapes, bright colors, and ability to thrive with little water making them perfect for people who want to garden but don’t have much time or space. However, not many people know that you can propagate succulents in both soil and water.
GardeningQuad Cities Onlines

'Hardy' mums require work to help keep them that way

What does the term “hardy” mean? As far as gardening goes, and as applied to mums, most people assume that mums labeled “hardy” will overwinter fine and come back the next year, maybe even for several years. In other words, expectations are that the plant will more or less be a perennial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy