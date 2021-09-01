Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Shares shrug off growth worries

By Tom Wilson
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Sept 1): World stocks climbed on Wednesday, with investors looking beyond economic data that pointed towards slowing growth to focus on a likely continuation of massive central bank stimulus measures. The Euro STOXX 600 rose as much as 0.9% before trimming gains a tad, just shy of its all-time...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Us Dollar#Economic Recovery#Unigestion#Msci#Asia Pacific#Purchasing Managers#The Federal Reserve#Fed#European Central Bank#0 365#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Investors Digest Economic Recovery Outlook

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European And US Stocks Sag Despite Asia Gains

European and US equities mostly slid Tuesday on worries over the rise in coronavirus cases, while Tokyo's Nikkei rallied on hopes for fresh stimulus measures. London stocks ended the day 0.5 percent lower, while Frankfurt fell 0.6 percent and Paris shed 0.3 percent. "After yesterday's positive start, European markets have...
StocksCNBC

European stocks pull back as markets battle nerves over growth, ECB meeting

LONDON — European stocks retreated on Wednesday, reflecting cautious trade in global markets amid nervousness over economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7% by mid-afternoon, with autos dropping 1.6% to lead losses while travel and leisure stocks climbed 1.1%. European investors are also...
StocksUS News and World Report

Pre-ECB Jitters Knock 1% off European Stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks were on course for their biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that will see policymakers debate a cut in its stimulus. The Europe-focussed STOXX 600 index fell 1.3%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street's benchmark S&P...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares fall on growth anxiety; US dollar holds gains

HONG KONG (Sept 8): Asian shares snapped eight successive sessions of gains on Wednesday, as fresh worries about slowing global growth prompted investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets in a boost to safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar. In early European trades, FTSE futures were down 0.36%, pan-region...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a...
BusinessCNN

Here's why investors are shrugging off the lousy jobs report

New York (CNN Business) — The August jobs report was a massive disappointment, with Corporate America hiring far fewer people than expected. But investors largely shrugged off the weaker jobs gains. Stocks were mostly unchanged Friday and remained near all-time highs. The S&P 500 was flat while the Nasdaq rose...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD attacks 0.7400 amid USD rebound, shrugs off hawkish RBA

AUD/USD remains heavy as US dollar tracks yields higher amid risk-on mood. RBA stands pat on OCR but continues with its tapering plans. The aussie looks set to test 50-DMA support if 0.7400 caves in. AUD/USD is threatening the 0.7400 level in the European session, extending its retreat from two-month...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks gain as Fed taper worries ebb

European stocks advanced at the start of the week although trading volumes remained low on account of the Labor Day holiday Stateside. Analysts in the City credited lowered expectations for tapering by the US Federal Reserve, following last week's disappointing US payroll data, for the move. An unexpected rise in...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Markets in Europe are rising as weak US data calms fears of a taper.

Markets in Europe are rising as weak US data calms fears of a taper. After a significant miss on US job creation last month, global stock markets rallied on Monday, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve may hold off on unwinding its enormous financial support program. Prior to this week’s...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set to extend rally in Asia; US dollar firmer

(Sept 7): Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually. Futures for Japan were up about 1% after the Topix index’s 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia...
StocksMetro International

World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets

MILAN (Reuters) – World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near-term. European shares dipped in early trading after Monday gains, however, with the STOXX 600 regional index...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Evergrande rout worsens with Moody's cut, Goldman's 'sell' call

SHANGHAI (Sept 7): An investor exodus from China Evergrande Group deepened after its bond and stock ratings were cut further, pushing the developer's shares down towards the 2009 initial public offering price. Evergrande's Hong Kong-traded shares closed 7.8% lower at HK$3.57 on Tuesday, near the HK$3.5 apiece offered on debut....
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report and extended gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six...
Businessinvesting.com

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy