Rationale, Data, and Future of Using Ide-Cel CAR T-Cell Therapy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry D. Anderson, Jr, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale behind using chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, data from the KarMMa trial, and other trials investigating this treatment. Larry D. Anderson, Jr, MD, PhD, a hematologist/oncologist at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and an associate...

CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests adding drug berzosertib to standard treatment for metastatic bladder cancer does not benefit patients

A Phase 2 trial led by City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, suggests that adding the novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) inhibitor drug berzosertib to standard-of-care chemotherapy for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer does not extend progression-free survival. Chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and...
CancerNewswise

UCLA researchers awarded $1M from DOD to advance CAR T cell therapy for rare melanomas

Newswise — Scientists Dr. Cristina Puig-Saus and Dr. Daniel Shin from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have received a $1 million Translational Research Award from the U.S. Department of Defense Melanoma Research Program to help advance the use of chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy as a treatment for people with acral, mucosal and uveal melanomas.
Canceronclive.com

Salvage Therapies in R/R ALL, Including CAR T-Cell Therapy

Drs Aldoss and McKloskey describe treatments that can be used in the salvage setting of acute lymphocytic leukemia, including CAR T-cell therapy. Ibrahim Aldoss, MD: Now, moving to more of the salvage therapy like CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy, we can both share our experience. Considering both of us are oncologists in adult ALL [acute lymphocytic leukemia] and considering that CAR T is only approved in patients 25 years old and younger, but CAR T-cell therapy studies are available to many adults as well. I’m sure both of us have some experience with that. We can talk briefly about relapsed/refractory ALL, how these patients had poor outcomes before all these novel new salvage therapies. For the relapsed/refractory setting, with blinatumomab, inotuzumab, or CAR T-cell therapy, the responses are much higher than what we see with chemotherapy. Do you want to comment on the ELIANA study, James, briefly?
CancerScience Now

Immunotherapy combinations overcome resistance to bispecific T cell engager treatment in T cell–cold solid tumors

You are currently viewing the abstract. Therapeutic approaches are needed to promote T cell–mediated destruction of poorly immunogenic, “cold” tumors typically associated with minimal response to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. Bispecific T cell engager (BiTE) molecules induce redirected lysis of cancer cells by polyclonal T cells and have demonstrated promising clinical activity against solid tumors in some patients. However, little is understood about the key factors that govern clinical responses to these therapies. Using an immunocompetent mouse model expressing a humanized CD3ε chain (huCD3e mice) and BiTE molecules directed against mouse CD19, mouse CLDN18.2, or human EPCAM antigens, we investigated the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters and immune correlates associated with BiTE efficacy across multiple syngeneic solid-tumor models. These studies demonstrated that pretreatment tumor-associated T cell density is a critical determinant of response to BiTE therapy, identified CD8+ T cells as important targets and mediators of BiTE activity, and revealed an antagonistic role for CD4+ T cells in BiTE efficacy. We also identified therapeutic combinations, including ICB and 4-1BB agonism, that synergized with BiTE treatment in poorly T cell–infiltrated, immunotherapy-refractory tumors. In these models, BiTE efficacy was dependent on local expansion of tumor-associated CD8+ T cells, rather than their recruitment from circulation. Our findings highlight the relative contributions of baseline T cell infiltration, local T cell proliferation, and peripheral T cell trafficking for BiTE molecule–mediated efficacy, identify combination strategies capable of overcoming resistance to BiTE therapy, and have clinical relevance for the development of BiTE and other T cell engager therapies.
CancerNIH Director's Blog

The immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1 enables CAR-T cells to enhance autonomous and endogenous immune function

Poor tumor infiltration, development of exhaustion, and antigen insufficiency are common mechanisms that limit chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell efficacy. Delivery of pattern recognition receptor agonists is one strategy to improve immune function; however, targeting these agonists to immune cells is challenging, and off-target signaling in cancer cells can be detrimental. Here, we engineer CAR-T cells to deliver RN7SL1, an endogenous RNA that activates RIG-I/MDA5 signaling. RN7SL1 promotes expansion and effector-memory differentiation of CAR-T cells. Moreover, RN7SL1 is deployed in extracellular vesicles and selectively transferred to immune cells. Unlike other RNA agonists, transferred RN7SL1 restricts myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) development, decreases TGFB in myeloid cells, and fosters dendritic cell (DC) subsets with costimulatory features. Consequently, endogenous effector-memory and tumor-specific T cells also expand, allowing rejection of solid tumors with CAR antigen loss. Supported by improved endogenous immunity, CAR-T cells can now co-deploy peptide antigens with RN7SL1 to enhance efficacy, even when heterogenous CAR antigen tumors lack adequate neoantigens.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy P-PSMA-101 Shows Promise in mCRPC

P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, produces a durable response. P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), produces a durable response, according to a news release by Poseida Therapeutics.1. Preclinical studies have found that P-PSMA-101 eliminates...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Optimal Second-Line Therapy for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Daniel O. Persky, MD, reflects on a patient’s relapse with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the rationale behind treatment with polatuzumab + BR. Daniel O. Persky, MD: What are the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guideline recommendations for patients who have relapsed? [Regarding] second-line treatment for patients such as ours in this case with relapsed/refractory [R/R] diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], I think a common definition for refractory lymphoma is either [a] lack of complete response upon completion of first-line therapy or relapse within 6 months of completion of first-line therapy. In the case of our patient, it’s a little bit further out, meaning 9 months as opposed to within 6 months. Generally speaking, the relapses that occur within the first year have worse outcomes. As a percentage, I would say, probably about 30% to 40% of patients relapse after frontline treatment, and about 5% to 10% of patients are refractory.
CancerNature.com

CAR T cells induce remission in a patient with refractory SLE

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been used to treat a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) for the first time. The immunotherapy approach, which is already approved for use in the treatment of some types of cancer, induced rapid clinical remission of severe and refractory disease with no notable adverse effects.
Cancertargetedonc.com

TIL Adoptive Cell Therapy Shows Clinical Promise in mNSCLC

A new cell therapy containing autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes followed by nivolumab maintenance is both safe and clinically active in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. A new cell therapy containing autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) followed by nivolumab (Opdivo) maintenance is both safe and clinically active in patients with metastatic...
CancerEurekAlert

Engineering CAR T cells to deliver endogenous RNA wakes solid tumors to respond to therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, which uses engineered T cells to treat certain types of cancers, has often been a challenging approach to treating solid tumors. CAR T cells need to recognize a specific target on cancer cells to kill them. However, cancer cells do not always have the target, or they find ways to hide the target and stay invisible to CAR T cell attack. A new study from Penn Medicine, published online in Cell, demonstrates that RN7SL1, a naturally occurring RNA, can activate the body’s own natural T cells to seek out the cancer cells that have escaped recognition by CAR T cells. This may help improve efforts to treat solid tumors, which represent most human cancers.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds existing drugs that can kill SARS-CoV2 in cells

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from U-M reveals several drug contenders already in use for other purposes—including one dietary supplement—that have been shown to block or reduce SARS-CoV2 infection in cells.
onclive.com

Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors: VEGF-Targeted Therapies

Expert reflections on VEGF-targeted therapy’s role in the treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: The role of VEGF is critical in neuroendocrine cancer, and it’s one of the drivers that allows our cancers to grow and divide. In 2011, we had the first VEGF inhibitor that was approved for pancreatic NETs [neuroendocrine tumors], and that’s been an FDA indication since then. More recently, there have been other VEGF inhibitors that have been tested or are being tested, to try to improve progression-free survival and improve outcomes for our patients with these diseases. The various VEGF inhibitors include, for example, axitinib, which was a study in the phase 2 setting that showed a lot of promise. More recently, they did report on the role of axitinib with a somatostatin analogue that did not meet its progression-free survival end point, although it did show some activity, but did not reach the primary end point of the study. We have other drugs, such as surufatinib, which was recently FDA approved based on 2 studies in China. They did surufatinib in pancreatic NETs as well as extrapancreatic NETs…both of them improved progression-free survival, which was very exciting. It’s notable that surufatinib would be, at least in China, the first FDA-approved drug that is a VEGF inhibitor for extrapancreatic NETs. Remember, the sunitinib is approved for pancreatic NETs. And then Jennifer Chan, MD, MPH, is leading a study of cabozantinib, which is another VEGF inhibitor, through the NCI [National Cancer Institute] cooperative groups, and we are testing the role of that in extrapancreatic as well as pancreatic NETs.
MedicalXpress

New therapies possible after finding immune cell changes in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma

A new study by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University finds that cancer-associated mutations originate in blood progenitor cells, leading to distinct changes in both cancer and non-cancer immune cells in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and its precursor IgM monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS).
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Directions in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Drs Neeraj Agarwal and Petros Grivas comment on biomarkers and novel therapies under investigation for advanced urothelial carcinoma and remark on the next steps for treating patients with antibody-drug conjugates. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: The 1 important question is what the future is bringing to us. We’re still in a...
targetedonc.com

Patient-Reported Outcomes in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

The importance of collecting patient-reported outcomes data in urothelial carcinoma as it relates to novel treatment selection. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: This is a dialogue that we keep having with one another and with providers in clinic: how to optimally sequence this drug and take into account level of evidence, efficacy, safety, and medical comorbidities and toxicity profiles, which you mentioned before. I’ll quickly try to go further in this discussion before we wrap up. Regarding the importance of quality of life and patient-reported outcomes, we’ve been trying to get more data in urothelial cancer using validated tools. We’re learning from other tumor types. You’ve done studies yourselves, like the TITAN study in prostate cancer. Do you have any comments on how we can better integrate quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in the platinum-refractory and earlier settings in advanced urothelial cancer?
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Genentech, Adaptimmune Launch Up to $3B Cancer T Cell Therapy Collaboration

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will partner with Adaptimmune to develop and commercialize allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat multiple cancer indications, through a collaboration that could generate more than $3 billion for the U.S./U.K. oncology drug developer, the companies said today. Under their collaboration Genentech will work with...
CancerMedCity News

Roche bets $300M on Adaptimmune tech for off-the-shelf cell therapies for cancer

Roche’s Genentech division is broadening its reach in cell therapy through a research alliance with clinical-stage Adaptimmune Therapeutics, a company that has technology that could overcome some challenges and limitations of treatments that are fashioned from a patient’s own immune cells. Genentech is paying Adaptimmune $150 million up front to...
Cancerfroedtert.com

New Drug May Slow Cancer Growth as Patients Await Advanced Treatment

When people have certain types of B-cell leukemia or lymphoma that no longer respond to standard treatments, options are limited. Other patients need additional therapies called “bridging” before they can receive advanced cell-based treatments like chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T-cell) immunotherapy. Bridge therapy keeps tumors from growing as patients prepare for more treatment.
targetedonc.com

Park Considers Treatment for mCRPC By Line of Therapy

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Cased-Based Roundtable event, Chandler Park, MD, t discussed the case of a 75-year-old patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Cased-Based Roundtable event, Chandler Park, MD, the Norton Cancer Institute codirector,...

