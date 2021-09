The Buffalo Bills have improved season-by-season since drafting Josh Allen to be their franchise quarterback. One year after breaking their playoff drought with Tyrod Taylor at the helm, Allen and the Bills took a step back in 2018 with a 6-10 record. Despite making the playoffs the previous season, Brandon Beane was set to build the team the right way so the 2018 squad lacked talent on both sides of the ball as the GM looked to fix the team’s cap situation.