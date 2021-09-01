Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate

By Mitch Vogel
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors Ultimate Review (Switch) Just take my hand, we're gonna reach for the stars. Being a Sonic fan is hard. The Blue Blur has starred in quite a few legitimately great games over the years, but he’s also been in just about as many clunkers that tanked his reputation. Sonic has especially struggled when it’s come to his forays into 3D environments, yet there was an all too brief period from about 2008-2011 where it seemed that Sonic Team almost had a solid idea of what they wanted a 3D Sonic game to be. Sonic Colors released at the pinnacle of that era and at the time was lauded for raising the bar and representing a promising new direction for the often troubled ‘hog. Now, nearly ten years later, it’s been given a re-release as Sonic Colors Ultimate, and we can confidently say that this is still one of the best 3D Sonic games out there.

#Sonic Colors#Sonic Games#Game Design#North American#Sonic Team
Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ European physical release has been delayed

Sega has announced that Sonic Colours: Ultimate will have a delayed release date for physical copies. The digital version will still release on September 7. The remaster of Sonic Colours is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month, but Sega has had to delay the physical copies release in Europe. No new date has been announced.
Pure PlayStation Plays: Week 274

It is indeed that time again – the weekend! So we're back once more with your 274th Pure PlayStation Plays. It has been another busy week for us at Pure PlayStation, giving you all the latest news and reviews!. So now it's time for us to kick back and relax...
Nintendo Switch Fans Are Excited About Quake Features

Quakecon brought some great news this year as the beloved game is now available on Switch. The fans are absolutely over the moon about the announcement and availability of the title on Nintendo's hardware. If that wasn't cool enough, cross-play is enabled as well as motion aiming for Switch players looking for a slightly more immersive experience on the go. No one was expecting this and word spread online quickly. It's not every day that you see a classic getting stealth released across almost every single platform at once. Unlike some of the recent remasters, this release seems to have found that sweet spot between nostalgia and pricing concerns that tend to dominate discourse over the past year. Mods are actually being encouraged on this release as well with fan-made content sitting alongside id Software's own items. There are new missions to play and Quake 64. What a time to be alive.
Gorgeous Black Myth: Wukong trailer highlights swap to Unreal Engine 5

A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has the upcoming mythical action fest looking pretty good as it announces a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Shared by Nvidia on Youtube, the 12-minute slice of cinematics and gameplay shows off clear influences from other modern action RPGs, but definitely has its own thing going on. Wukong seems great at not just dodging, but at using abilities that knock back and stun enemies—including some that seem like bosses.
The new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

During the most recent Pokemon Presents live stream, the Pokemon Company announced several new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Both games are releasing on November 19 for the Nintendo Switch.
Sega Animation Team's Jasmin Hernandez Talks Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Future Animated Projects

Next month, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will give Sega's beloved game some modern updates when it releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To build hype for the new release, Sega has created a two-part animated adaptation, Rise of the Wisps. The second episode is now available online, and ComicBook.com had the privilege of discussing the project with Sega of America associate production manager Jasmin Hernandez. Sega has produced a handful of these Sonic animated projects so far, including adaptations based on Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing. Hernandez discussed the possibility of future animated adaptations featuring the blue blur, as well as a dream Sonic game to base a similar series on.
‘Crysis Remastered’ will not include Denuvo anti-piracy on Steam

Crytek's remaster of the original Crysis will not include Denuvo anti-piracy software on Steam, according to the developer. A Steam user noticed no mention of Denuvo anti-piracy software included on the games Steam page. However, the end-user license agreement said that it would install the anti-piracy software. This confusion was cleared up when a developer stepped in to say that Crysis Remastered would not be using Denuvo anti-piracy software.
Forza Horizon 5 Could Be The Best Driving Game of This Generation

It's almost time for the Horizon Festival and fans around the world are hyped for the next iteration of the famed franchise. With a mind-blowing trailer revealed at Gamescom, we break down the many elements that could make Forza Horizon 5, the best game in the series.
Rustler Review – GTA Goes Medieval

I knew a guy in college, and maybe you know someone like this, too, that hit on literally every woman he met. He was playing the odds, hoping that if he cast a wide enough net (sorry to mix metaphors) he would eventually succeed. I thought of him when I played Rustler (Grand Theft Horse), a game that literally never met a joke it didn't use.
Black Desert Has Released New Free DLC On Consoles

Pearl Abyss has released some brand new DLC content for Black Desert specifically for console players to have a little fun with. This special DLC consists of a variety of in-game items for you to apply to your character and in the game. One of the most precious items in the package that they wanted to point out is the Treasurable Memories Classic Box, as you can open it to get a classic costume for the character that you are currently playing.
Fans are working on a free standalone Star Fox game for the PC

A team of modders is currently working on a free standalone Star Fox game for the PC, called Star Fox: Event Horizon. Star Fox: Event Horizon is using the Freespace Open Engine, and will be a standalone and completely free download when it is complete.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate takes a ride on the Asteroid Coaster in latest music preview

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is boosting along towards its release next week, but today it's speeding up in a slightly different way. A new preview of the game's remixed music has arrived, this time courtesy of longtime Sega composer Kenichi Tokoi. Keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle, because it's time for a ride on the Asteroid Coaster!
‘Bioshock’ fan remake shows the beauty of Rapture in Unreal Engine 5

A Bioshock fan has recreated the city of Rapture in Unreal Engine 5, showcasing what the game looks like with a modern engine. After recreating Bioshock in Unreal Engine 4 in 2014, YouTuber Noodlespagoodle has returned to Rapture with a three-and-a-half-minute video exploring the underwater city in Unreal Engine 5.
Multi-License Hot Wheels Unleashed DLC Plan Revealed

Hot Wheels Unleashed is on pace to be a top-shelf arcade-style racer and something that should be played by anyone who loves those – and that's just based on a preview build from a couple of months back. Today, Milestone and Mattel announced a massive DLC plan that spans not only legendary Hot Wheels cars – but also major licenses like Street Fighter, Superman, Batman, other DC characters, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Free and premium DLC will be released with new vehicles, track builder pieces, customization pieces and expansion sets.

