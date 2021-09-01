Mark Hoppus Shows Hair Regrowth, Says He Feels 'Terrible' After Chemotherapy

Mark Hoppus is taking his blink-182 fans through the full-circle journey of his cancer diagnosis by using the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" social media trend. Via his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Aug. 25), the rock band's bassist and co-lead singer revealed text messages between him and what appears to be his doctor that launched his diagnosis in a slide titled "How it started." In the first message, dated April 20, he writes, "Hi Jill. For the past couple days I've had this dull sore lump in my shoulder kind of right where it connects to my neck that could either be fatal lymphoma or a sore muscle. At what point should I be concerned and have it looked at?" While Jill responds, "I need to see you!!" Hoppus asks to come in that very day and ends up getting an appointment scheduled for the afternoon.