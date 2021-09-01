Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Sept. 5-11

With showrunners & EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien's (co-created with Andrew Ross Sorkin) Billions set to return on September 5 with its five-episode Season 5 Part 2, viewers are being treated to a fresh preview of what the season has in store. For Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby (Damian Lewis), the presence of Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) serves as either a potential ally or enemy for each of them. Except they're about to learn (possibly the hard way) that Mike isn't like anyone that either of them has ever gone up against before. And as you're about to see in the following preview, that's one of the reasons why Chuck is looking to sit out Prince's ongoing war with Bobby. The other? Too much shrapnel…