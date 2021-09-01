Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Below a pyramid, a treasure trove sheds new light on ancient Mexican rites

By David Alire Garcia
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX0No_0bjJsYII00

TEOTIHUACAN, Mexico (Reuters) - More than a decade after Sergio Gomez began excavating a tunnel under a towering Mexican pyramid, the archeologist still spends most of his time studying the massive cache of sacred artifacts carefully placed there by priests some 2,000 years ago.

The volume and variety of objects hidden in the sealed tunnel under Teotihuacan’s ornate Feathered Serpent Pyramid has shattered records for discoveries at the ancient city, once the most populous metropolis of the Americas and now a top tourist draw just outside modern-day Mexico City.

Over 100,000 artifacts from the tunnel have been cataloged so far, ranging from finely-carved statues, jewelry, shells, and ceramics as well as thousands of wooden and metallic objects that mostly survived the passage of time intact.

On a recent tour of the tunnel and conservation workshops where his 30-member team pores over the trove, Gomez showed off some of the dig’s most spectacular and until now unreported finds - all part of ceremonial offerings left along the 100-meter-long (330 ft) tunnel, which ended in three chambers directly under the pyramid’s mid-point.

“Can you see it?” Gomez asked, shining the light of his cellphone on a tennis-ball-sized carved amber sphere he picked up from a workshop table. Illuminated, it looks like molten lava.

It is the first time an ornament made from amber has turned up in Teotihuacan. Found with a small top and residue inside that awaits further analysis - Gomez speculates it may be tobacco - it likely hung around a priest’s neck.

As in other ancient Mexican societies, the priests who entered the tunnel likely ingested hallucinogenic plants or mushrooms as part of rituals, Gomez said.

The tunnel, which is tall enough in most places to walk through and is around 12 meters (40 ft) underground, was designed to dazzle, he explained. The walls and even the floor were coated with fine bits of iron pyrite, popularly known as fool’s gold due to its resemblance to the precious metal.

“We can imagine when the priests entered with a torch how it would have sparkled as the flame moved,” said Gomez, who believes the tunnel was made to recreate the underworld of their cosmovision and used to initiate new rulers.

Scientific dating shows that the damp, never-looted space was in use for more than two centuries through 250 A.D.

Teotihuacan, a wealthy contemporary of ancient Rome and Han China, thrived from about 100 B.C. to 550 A.D. and was home to up to 200,000 people mostly living in multi-family stone compounds painted with colorful murals.

Much is unknown about them, including what language they spoke and whether they developed a system of writing here akin to that of the Aztecs, who dominated the area some eight centuries after Teotihuacan's fall and revered the ruins.

FINAL DISCOVERY

Walking through the now-empty tunnel, Gomez stops where a large offering was found. He describes 17 separate layers of shells meticulously laid down by priests, one on top of the other, with the bottom layers crushed.

“But that’s because they themselves were stepping on them,” he said.

Gomez stresses that his dozen-year excavation of the tunnel, which had filled with mud over the centuries, was equally meticulous, so much so that bits of human hair and even skin were likely recovered.

It appears that ceremonies in the tunnel involved the offering of gifts to the lords of the underworld, and to the city’s main deity, the storm god. Several dozen nearly-identical shiny black jars sculpted to resemble the latter have been discovered.

Among the richest offerings are hundreds of objects made of so-called imperial jade, one of the world’s most expensive gems, including ear spools, necklaces and pendants - one in the form of a crocodile.

Several thousand once-glittering iron pyrite pieces were unearthed. Possibly imported from as far away as Honduras, they include beads, disks and even the bottom half of a cup.

Around 8,000 wooden objects - plates, bowls and more - were unearthed, as well as the skulls and claws of some three dozen animal species, especially predators like jaguars and pumas.

Beyond traditional restoration work, Gomez’s team is also developing three-dimensional digital recreations of the artifacts as they originally would have appeared, so they can eventually be accessed online.

The final physical discovery made in late July proved especially satisfying for Gomez.

In a circular pit carved into the tunnel floor previously missed by laser scans, priests had tossed four bunches of flowers. On top, they placed a heap of wood, handfuls of corn, chile, and nopal seeds, plus a miniature stone carved pyramid.

Finally, they set it all on fire.

Thanks to the charred wood, Gomez will soon be able to pinpoint the year the smoky ritual took place.

The flowers were unprecedented, the first time intact plant remains have been found at Teotihuacan.

“It’s just so unique,” he said, hunching down just off the pit, wiping his brow.

“It makes you feel so close to the people who were here.”

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rites#A Treasure#Flowers#Mexican#Feathered Serpent Pyramid#Amber#Han#Aztecs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Mexico City
Related
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant sculpture of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Excavations Solve The Mystery Of Arthur’s Stone For The First Time

To the pride of archaeologists, the surrounding area around Arthur’s Stone has been excavated for the first time, elucidating the mystery of its origins. The quality of the arrangement of the slabs, their position, as well as their natural arrangement in the landscape gives a sense of place that is both powerful and beautiful. With its massive upright stones, this stone complex provides an outstanding example of Early Neolithic burial practice in the UK.
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
Sciencehngn.com

Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
WorldPhys.org

Melting ice and a high altitude dig reveal Viking secrets in Norway

The summer of 2011 was unusually hot for southern Norway. Where high mountain passes had been choked with snow and ice in previous years, surveyors and team members of the acclaimed Secrets of the Ice project found only jumbled talus and meltwater. Picking their way through the boulders that covered the ice-free Lendbreen pass, the crew soon realized they had walked into a vast archaeological treasure, one that had stayed frozen for a thousand years. They began to collect countless tools, artifacts and weapons—items that had once been in the possession of Vikings.
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

The Collapse of the Civilization That Stood Only for Two Generations: The story from the archipelagoes of ancient Malta

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta, however, within 1500 years they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
Religionnatureworldnews.com

Archeologists Found Evidence of Powerful Biblical Earthquake in City of David

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of an earthquake that struck Jerusalem's City of David around 2,800 years ago, which might represent a key event mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. The archaeological team from the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered a layer of damage dating from that historical period in the City of...
Sciencesciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
ScienceObserver

1,700-Year-Old Coins Were Just Discovered Clumped Together on a Beach

A tour guide made a remarkable discovery in Atlit, Israel this summer when he happened to uncover a congealed metal clump that turned out to be multiple ancient coins stuck together. Upon being examined by the Israel Antiquities Authority inspector Donald Tzvi-Ariel, it was determined that the coins dated back to the fourth century C.E., and that oxidization of the metal over time had led to all the coins becoming melded with one another. Additionally, it turns out that the beach where tour guide Yotam Dahan made his discovery was once a harbor for marine activity when Israel was under the control of Rome.
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
SeafoodScience Now

Ancient Roman vacationers consumed gobs of olive oil and fish, volcano victims reveal

Almost 2000 years ago, a volcanic eruption buried the seaside Roman town of Herculaneum in the same rush of hot ash and gas that decimated Pompeii. The catastrophe didn’t just preserve buildings and bones—it saved clues to the Roman diet. A new analysis of the bones of 17 victims reveals what these ancient villagers were eating, and in what proportions. Residents scarfed a lot of seafood and olive oil, confirming historians’ estimates that average Romans consumed 20 liters (more than 5 gallons) of the oil each year.
SciencePhys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
WorldScience Now

Nazi massacre unearthed in Poland ‘was really a horror’

You are currently viewing the summary. Archaeological excavations near the Polish village of Chojnice have uncovered physical evidence of World War II–era massacres, recovering victims' jewelry, bullet casings, and burnt human bones. A team led by archaeologist Dawid Kobiałka of the Polish Academy of Sciences used interviews with survivors, laser scans, and excavations to locate the sites. Colleagues say the work, reported in the journal Antiquity, is the first to systematically apply archaeological techniques to a World War II–era mass grave outside of concentration camps. The research offers a possible model for other excavations, suggesting the crimes of the past are part of archaeology's future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy