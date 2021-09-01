Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After a COVID skeptic falls to the disease, people ask an awkward question: Should we care?

By Danny Westneat
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

A reader wrote in with a blunt and honest comment that I want to share, because it alludes to a shift that’s taking place in society as we struggle to deal with this latest surge of the pandemic. “I realized this pandemic is changing me, and not for the better,”...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeptics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceBBC

Covid: The doctor busting Covid vaccine myths on social media

A doctor has taken to social media in a bid to stop misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccines. Dr Bnar Talabani, a scientist and doctor specialising in kidney and transplant medicine, has been talking to young people on social media trying to dispel myths about vaccines. The Cardiff-based doctor, who has...
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Funny how anti-vaxxers expect medical treatment when infected

Some day our history books will report about the COVID epidemic. The human suffering, over 600,000 dead in our country alone, will be depicted as an overwhelming, tragic event, bringing grief and sorrow to millions. There will also be a chapter on the heroic efforts of health care professionals, who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety, to help sick and dying virus infected patients.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Shocking Truth: What Comes Next With The Covid 19 Pandemic

The novel coronavirus and the terrible disease that it can trigger, Covid 19, are subjects that seem to be here to stay a little longer. As CNN notes, we’re in the middle of the fourth wave, and although more than half of the people in the US are fully vaccinated, the Delta variant of the virus continues to terrify everyone.
Mobile County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Ask A COVID Question, when will COVID be over?

In our latest Ask A COVID Question, a FOX10 News viewer wants to know, "will COVID-19 ever end?”. COVID-19 is still a challenge for our community. However, the Health Officer for Mobile County, Dr. Bert Eichold, says fortunately it seems that the community transmission rate is going in the correct direction.
Restaurantscbslocal.com

Good Question: How Should We Be Assessing COVID Risks

Should we eat inside restaurants? Should our kids wear a mask? Should our families go to the State Fair? Everyday we're making decisions with COVID on the mind. WCCO talks with a pandemic risk expert on how to frame some of your thoughts.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Five Questions You Should Never Ask A Parent About Their Child With Autism

Having a child with any disability is tough to deal with, but when you have a child with Autism, it can really be difficult because the Autism spectrum is extremely wide, meaning that there are children and adults with different levels of ability. There are children that are very high functioning Autistic people, and they don't really require a lot of assistance at all, they are very independent, in some cases, you wouldn't even know that they had a disability. Then there are children that are very low functioning, and they require a personal aide to assist them throughout the day. Although most parents that have children with Autism are extremely patient, and really don't have a problem talking with you or answering your questions, there are still some questions you should not ask a parent with an Autistic child.
Pharmaceuticalsnews4sanantonio.com

'Shame and blame don't work' if you want more people vaccinated, says psychologist

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — There is a growing divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated with each side doubling down on COVID-19 convictions. Clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Bowers says things can be done to help ease the growing tension. For months, we’ve heard government and health officials reiterate a strong message. From Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s “just get the damn vaccine” to Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraging shots.
InternetCosmopolitan

What is COVID-22 and should we be worried about it?

If you've been on the internet at all recently you've probably seen people talking (read: panicking) about COVID-22. The term started trending on Twitter last week after an immunologist mentioned "COVID-22" in an interview with German newspaper, Blick. "That will be the big problem for the coming year. COVID-22 could...
PharmaceuticalsWALA-TV FOX10

Ask A COVID Question, Is there a medical exemption for the vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday about 207.6 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 176.7 million people who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Medical...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

US reaches 75% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

WASHINGTON — Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic. But with a continued surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy