Rant and Rave: Reader shocked by expletives from bike riders

Talkative NPCs probably only made up around 10 or so minutes of my four hours playing Riders Republic, but their presence was definitely felt throughout the duration of preview session. Perhaps I'm not the target audience for the zAaAaAaAaAanY presentation – you might go for it in a big way – but it all felt a bit Steve Buscemi undercover in a school. Costumes fit for a London Marathon also-ran don't scream cool to me, but that's probably for the young'uns to decide. But if the chatty in-game friends can stay out of the way, this Steep follow-up might turn out to be quite good fun. When you look past the faff, the extreme sports smorgasbord is pretty enjoyable.