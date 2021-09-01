Cancel
Rant and Rave: Reader shocked by expletives from bike riders

By Submitted by Seattle Times readers
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

RANT to abusive bike riders. At Judkins Park, I was forced to the side of the walkway/bike path the other day by a group of riders riding two and three abreast. I suggested it would be nice if they rode single file so the rest of us could use the path as well. I was showered with the most abusive language and told I should keep my (expletive)-ing opinions to myself and I was an (expletive) (expletive). All I wanted was to share the path. What kind of people let loose on a stranger making a simple request?

