Now streaming: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Cinderella,’ 9/11 documentaries and more
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star as strangers whose obsession with true crime brings them together to investigate a grisly death in their Upper West Side apartment building in “Only Murders in the Building: Season 1” (not rated), a comic mystery created by Martin and John Hoffman. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0