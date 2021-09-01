By following his family’s example, UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio dragged his dreams into the daylight

Edefuan Ulofoshio used to sleep with a football under his arm. Then he willed his dreams into the daylight. But not before his family did so first. In 1984, Steve Ulofoshio — Edefuan’s father — immigrated from a war-torn Nigeria to Alaska to build a better life. He earned an accounting degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage while driving a taxi to pay tuition. Eventually, he launched “Consumer Care Network” — a company that provides in-home care for the elderly and people with disabilities — while establishing a successful real estate business as well.