King County, WA

By following his family’s example, UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio dragged his dreams into the daylight

By Mike Vorel
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdefuan Ulofoshio used to sleep with a football under his arm. Then he willed his dreams into the daylight. But not before his family did so first. In 1984, Steve Ulofoshio — Edefuan’s father — immigrated from a war-torn Nigeria to Alaska to build a better life. He earned an accounting degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage while driving a taxi to pay tuition. Eventually, he launched “Consumer Care Network” — a company that provides in-home care for the elderly and people with disabilities — while establishing a successful real estate business as well.

