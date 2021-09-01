Cancel
Wilner: COVID isn’t the biggest threat to Pac-12 football this fall — it’s wildfires

By Jon Wilner
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Once again, the greatest threat to Pac-12 football is airborne, attacks the respiratory system and can shut down cities. But unlike COVID, the likeliest source of disruption this season can been seen, smelled and tracked in real time. “Let me show you what I have on my...

www.seattletimes.com

Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How much is Ohio State football favored by against Oregon? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s streak of being a double-digit home favorite appears secure for Saturday’s game against Oregon. The Buckeyes opened as an 11.5-point favorite per Vegas Insider. By Sunday afternoon, that spread had grown to 14 points. That line was likely influenced by Oregon’s narrow 31-24 victory over Fresno State and the uncertain injury status of Ducks defensive players such as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dru Mathis.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia, Penn State rise as North Carolina falls in new college football rankings

The college football rankings are set for an update when the new AP Top 25 is released Tuesday, two days later than usual to accommodate for the sport's extended weekend at the start of September. New rankings for the top teams in the country were almost guaranteed after a weekend that saw five games between teams ranked opponents with three more top 25 teams losing to unranked foes.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reached out to an Oregon legend on Sunday ahead of the Buckeyes’ marquee clash with the Ducks this Saturday. Day told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. Day considers Kelly a mentor. Kelly even tried to bring Day to Eugene when he was coaching the Ducks back in the day. Day said no because he didn’t want to move his family to the West Coast.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Despite Dylan Morris’ disastrous season debut, the Sam Huard era for UW football will have to wait

Jimmy Lake said it twice, so you know he’s serious — even after everything that happened Saturday night. Even after Morris — a 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Puyallup — completed just 58.7% of his passes in Washington’s humiliating home loss to FCS Montana. Even after he failed to score on his team’s final 12 offensive drives. Even after he was sacked three times. Even after he threw three costly interceptions, the last of which effectively ended the game on the Grizzlies’ 43-yard line.
NFLSanta Cruz Sentinel

Pac-12 football preview: Hot seat ratings for the head coaches

This should be a fairly normal season for Pac-12 football, with fans in the stands, cash in the coffers and a handful of coaches operating under significant pressure. In the case of two, it’s pressure to win. For another, it’s pressure to avoid NCAA sanctions. For a fourth, it’s pressure...
College SportsMercury News

Pac-12 football preview: Counting down 10 storylines for the 2021 season

Counting down everything you need to know about the 2021 Pac-12 football season …. 10: Years since expansion. When Utah and Colorado officially joined the conference, on July 1, 2011, they were obvious candidates for a league in need of more: More teams, more games for the TV networks and more money from the TV networks.
Stanford, CARedlands Daily Facts

What’s next for USC football? Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford

Stanford (0-1) at No. 15 USC (1-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. Stanford update: The Cardinal struggled in its season opener, falling at home to Kansas State, 24-7. The most shocking numbers from the game is that Stanford’s running backs — usually a strong suit of the program — combined for just 46 yards rushing on 15 attempts. The Cardinal split time at quarterback and it continues to look at Davis Mills’ replacement. Jack West went 8-for-12 with two interceptions, while Tanner McKee completed 15 of 18 and threw Stanford’s lone touchdown, which came on Stanford’s final offensive snap of the game. Meanwhile, the Stanford defense allowed 200 yards rushing and an average of 6.5 per carry. The overall performance was a far cry from the Stanford team that won its last four games in 2020.
Politicstamu.edu

Texas A&M Forest Service continues to help western states battle wildfires

The Texas A&M Forest Service continues to send firefighters, overhead and equipment to respond to wildfires burning across the country. There are 100 large fires burning across the U.S., nearly all of them in the west, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 21,000 wildland firefighters and overhead support are committed to these incidents.
College Sportstucson.com

Pac-12 won't expand for now, commissioner says

The Pac-12 announced Thursday that it won’t pursue membership expansion after a multi-week review left the conference believing 12 is the right number, for now. In a statement confirming the decision to stand down in the realignment game, it did not rule out the possibility of adding schools in the future:

