The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility (EWSU) is making it easier than ever to get rid of your heavy trash items. You don't have to wait for your particular Spring or Fall window to arrive - now you're able to schedule a pickup anytime, and you don't have to wait on the phone to do. The EWSU is giving Evansville residents the ability to schedule their pickups online. Of course, you can still call and schedule a pickup, if you just enjoy sitting on the phone (800-886-3345).