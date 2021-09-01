Respected COVID-19 researcher from UMass Medical School dies unexpectedly

Respected COVID-19 researcher Robert Finberg from UMass Medical School dies unexpectedly (UMass Medical)

WORCESTER, Mass. — UMass Medical School is mourning the loss of a distinguished professor of medicine and chair emeritus.

Robert Finberg died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 71.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Finberg “served as principal investigator on more than half a dozen COVID-19 clinical trials including those to test the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and remdesivir as a treatment for those with severe COVID-19 illness.”

He also served as a member of Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.

Finberg was with UMass since 1999

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

