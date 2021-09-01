Get Ready To Use Your iPhone As ID At The Airport
Apple's digital state ID initiative is finally getting underway. Announced back in June at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the effort will allow people to securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple's Wallet app and then use their iPhones or Apple watches as official digital identification. The company foresees a wide range of potential applications, but will begin with air travel. In the months ahead, Apple's digital ID will be accepted at TSA checkpoints at airports in Arizona and Georgia, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow.www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 1