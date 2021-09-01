Cancel
Premier League

Soccer-Leeds midfielder Phillips voted fans’ England’s player of the year

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been voted England men’s senior player of the year by fans, the national team said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds last...

