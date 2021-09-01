Soccer-Leeds midfielder Phillips voted fans’ England’s player of the year

It’s the 70th minute of Germany versus England. The game is tied at 0-0. England star Jack Grealish has just been subbed; off comes the 19-year-old attacker, Bukayo Saka. Wembley roars in excitement at the sight. Four minutes later, the ball is fed into the feet of Raheem Sterling who stands at the German half of the midfield. He turns towards the German defense, the ball in front of him. He dribbles toward the German goal, beats two defenders and passes to England’s talisman, Harry Kane, who waits on the edge of the 18-yard box. Kane, with his back towards goal, passes to Grealish, who supplies the ball to Luke Shaw on his left. Making one of his marauding runs down the left wing, Shaw runs by a defender and fizzes the ball along the ground across the penalty area. There Sterling tucks it away for his third goal of the tournament. Wembley erupts into ecstasy.