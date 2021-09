MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield Veterans Council will host a 20th Anniversary 9/11 commemoration event on Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, 206 W. Park St., Marshfield. The event will include a moment of silence, music by the Marshfield Civic Band, a proclamation from Marshfield Alder Nick Poechel or Mike Feirer, presentations to the Marshfield fire and police departments, the ringing of the bell in honor of the fallen, and more.