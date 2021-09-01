Cancel
Columbus, OH

Beam chosen top airport officer

By Anthony Conchel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Beam has been named Airport Police Officer of the Year-Non Patrol Assignment at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. This annual award is presented to a CRAA Sworn Police officer currently assigned to a specialty/non patrol assignment. These assignments are DEA Task Force, JTTF, K9, Training Officer and Detective. Criteria for the award includes but is not limited to positive attitude, teamwork, work ethic, leadership, morale improvement and individual achievement.

