Five states have come under investigation by the Department of Education for preventing school mask mandates. Molly Hiland Parmer, a criminal defense attorney and former special education teacher, joined Cheddar to break down what the DOE is looking for in its probe of Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, and how it could impact the civil liberties of students with disabilities. “If the Department of Education finds out that saying 'we are not going to mandate masks in schools' discriminates against students with disabilities then yes, they are potentially at risk of losing federal funding, which then puts the entirety of the school at a disadvantage,” she said, noting that it's likelier a settlement happens before any loss of funding.