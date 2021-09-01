Cancel
Video Games

No Longer Human Announced

By Ryan McCaffrey
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper/Publisher PM Studios has announced No Longer Human, a game with a unique visual art style and gameplay that's described by PM itself as "a high-energy cybergoth action fvck-em-up." It is expected to be released in 2022 for PC, with a console release also planned but no details given. Check out the announcement trailer above.

