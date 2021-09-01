No Longer Human Announced

Nintendo has a strong history with licensed games. GoldenEye 007 with Rare was a well-renowned classic on the Nintendo 64, and more recently, titles like Team Ninja’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order have satiated Marvel fans on Nintendo Switch. Yet, for as good as these games are, there simply aren’t many of them coming out in the modern era. That might be a byproduct of the diminishing returns that publishers were seeing after flooding the market with poor movie tie-in games just a couple generations ago. However, in the right hands, a licensed video game has limitless potential, as seen with examples like Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham series. So, what if Nintendo’s studios and close associates were to work on new licensed games for Switch?
