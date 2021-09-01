Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Department of Health launches behavioral health telehealth equipment pilot program

By Maryland Department of Health
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4680LW_0bjJmtZ100

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week launched a telehealth equipment pilot program to help increase access to clinically appropriate telehealth services for mental health and substance use disorder patients in ten Maryland jurisdictions. The program provides funding for smartphones, tablets, and high-speed internet access for telehealth videoconferencing.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, telehealth has become integral but it is still out of reach for many of the people who need it most,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Our goal is to provide telehealth support to every Marylander, and that includes our most vulnerable patients, to help ensure health care continuity and better outcomes for all.”

According to the Pew Research Center and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), disparities in telehealth access continue to exist based on income , race, ethnicity and geographic location . BHA budgeted $1.5 million in SAMHSA block grant funding to launch the new pilot in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, and Wicomico Counties to serve 375 patients over a one-year period.

Participating local behavioral health authorities selected providers to participate in the pilot through an application process. Providers will receive funds to purchase and maintain HIPAA-compliant smartphones and tablets to loan to patients during their period of enrollment for care. Providers will identify patient participants based on need, considering factors including transportation, childcare, or those who may not remain in care without the option of telehealth.

Most adults will receive smartphones while children and adolescents and older adults or adults with vision problems may receive tablets. Participating patients will also receive funding to cover one year of monthly wireless carrier or internet access fees. Providers will train both patients and staff to use the equipment and will offer technical support as needed.

The program will collect data and information from participating providers, including quarterly reports on demographics, commonly used services, devices provided, method of internet access, and provider and client satisfaction. Surveys and evaluations will help determine what modifications may be needed if the program expands to other jurisdictions.

“Telehealth reduces barriers to treatment by opening the door for more people to enter into care,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Dr. Aliya Jones. “It is important to address the digital divide so that people with mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders are more fully able to take advantage of this treatment modality when clinically appropriate.”

More information about telehealth for behavioral health patients and behavioral health care providers is available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about COVID-19 resources for behavioral health providers in Maryland, visit bha.health.maryland.gov/Pages/bha-covid-19 .

The post Maryland Department of Health launches behavioral health telehealth equipment pilot program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Mdh#The Pew Research Center#Samhsa#Bha#Telehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Jefferson County, GAaugustachronicle.com

Jefferson Hospital cuts ribbon on behavioral health unit

Next month Jefferson Hospital plans to admit the first patients to its new Center for Behavioral Health. CEO Wendy Martin cut the ribbon Wednesday, Aug. 25, and invited the public to tour the 11,000-square-foot wing the Louisville hospital has spent the last two years renovating. “This project has been a...
Public HealthLowell Sun

Band-Aids on a behavioral health crisis

Faced with factors it says are mostly unrelated to the COVID-19 resurgence, Massachusetts hospitals have resurrected load-balancing efforts to help facilities address three trends: shortages of workers to staff beds, workforce burnout, and the daily boarding of 500 or more patients who await behavioral health services. We don’t believe it’s...
Health ServicesWTOP

New urgent care facility at BWI will offer COVID-19 tests, vaccines

A full-service urgent care facility offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines is set to open Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This new state-of-the-art urgent care facility at BWI is a shining example of how Maryland remains committed to...
Kapolei, HIbeckershospitalreview.com

'Ohana Health Plan names medical director of behavioral health

Kapolei, Hawaii-based 'Ohana Health Plan named Michael McGrath, MD, as the insurer's behavioral health medical director, according to an Aug. 30 press release. Dr. McGrath will lead 'Ohana's community care services program, which delivers behavioral health services to Medicaid-eligible adults with a severe or severe and persistent mental illness, according to the announcement.
Massachusetts StateHealthcare IT News

Mass. community health centers conduct more than 1M telehealth visits

The Massachusetts Federally Qualified Health Center Telehealth Consortium announced this week that its dozens of members have conducted more than one million telehealth visits total since March 2020. The Consortium, comprising 35 community health centers, has also passed the halfway mark of its $12 million goal aimed at sustaining telehealth...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND Department of Health launches COVID-19 virtual platform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind website they’re calling the COVID-19 Impact Wall. It’s a statewide platform that features stories from North Dakotans who have been affected by the virus. “Many times in a community when there’s loss or tragedy, people gather...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison launches program to respond to mental health 911 calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program designed to provide alternative emergency response for mental health 911 calls will launch next week. The Madison Fire Department’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) team will begin responding to 911 calls on September 1. In a Thursday morning news conference, city leaders...
Danville, VAWDBJ7.com

Visitor restrictions implemented by Department of Behavioral Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has announced changes in the visitation policies at all 12 DBHDS facilities across Virginia, including Catawba and the adult mental health hospital in Danville. The restrictions stem from “high community transmission of COVID-19,” according to DBHDS, with...
Healthaahealth.org

Behavioral Health Specialist – Hub and Spoke

Location: Behavioral Health Services, South County, 839 Best gate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Benefits: Participation in the County’s group health plan (including prescription, dental, and optical). Paid holidays and annual and sick leave. The selected employee may also participate in the County’s deferred compensation program at his or her own expense.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

EMRMC Behavioral Health Unit nurses recognized

Nurses at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit were recently honored with The DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare...
Nashua, NHConcord Monitor

Health center getting $801K grant for telehealth services

A federal grant of more than $801,000 will help strengthen telehealth services at Harbor Health Care and Wellness Center in Nashua during the pandemic, members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation said Tuesday. The funding will help the center obtain computers and telecommunications devices, as well as make improvements to its...
Mental HealthPosted by
Lootpress

$445K announced to help expand pediatric mental health telehealth programs in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $445,000 from the American Rescue Plan to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). This funding is from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will be used to expand the West Virginia Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program. This program works to promote pediatric mental health and increase access to telehealth programs to integrate behavioral health into traditional pediatric primary care.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

State Launches Recovery Housing Pilot Program

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is partnering with the Family and Social Services Administration to launch the Recovery Housing Pilot Program. The program will allocate funding for communities to provide transitional housing for people in recovery from substance use disorder. The state has received more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy