Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

From the Film Registry: “Hospital” (1970)

By Cary O’Dell
loc.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Wiseman’s powerful documentary “Hospital,” added to the Library’s National Registry in 1994, is recalled here by film professor Barry Keith Grant. Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman has said that he is interested in how the institutions he films are “cultural spoors” that reflect the larger cultural hues,” and “Hospital,” his fourth documentary, is a perfect example of this approach. “Hospital” examines New York City’s Metropolitan Hospital as a symptom of larger social ills. In the film, Wiseman performs a cinematic exploratory–the cut of the scalpel he films analogous to his work as film editor. The malignancies Wiseman finds with his camera are unpleasant truths which he asks us to look at unflinchingly, like the interns we see exam-ining the brains of a deceased patient.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Ontario, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Harrington
Person
Frederick Wiseman
Person
Otis Redding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Film Registry#Intensive Care#Icu#Beth Israel Hospital#Metropolitan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Virginia Stateloc.gov

From the Recording Registry: “Phonautograms” (c. 1853-61)

The very first recording of the human voice (added to the Library’s National Registry in 2010) may not be what you think it is. But here scholar David Giovannoni looks back at this momentous technological–and cultural–breakthrough. Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville invented sound recording when he conceived of a machine that...
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Hollywood Global Film Festival Registered Mark (PRNewsfoto/Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Global Film Festival Founder Maryanne Lai and celebrity guests will announce its lineup of official films in competition for its annual film festival on Sunday August 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Tong Tak House located at 1271 South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia California. As a minority Chinese American producer and business woman in Hollywood, Lai's vision is to create diversity, inclusion and cooperation through entertainment. According to Lai, "Hollywood touches our soul, with its characters that move us emotionally. The music we hear influences us spiritually, and has inspired us into taking action in art, culture and films that moves us physically."
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘107 Mothers’ (‘Cenzorka’): Film Review | Venice 2021

A visually compelling film about women living and working in a Ukrainian prison, 107 Mothers opens with the piercing screams of a mother and her child. Leysa (Maryna Klimova), a new inmate, is giving birth in a dour hospital room under the soft, watchful gaze of Iryna (Iryna Kiryazeva), the prison’s ward. The relationship between these two women, teeming with anxiety, suspicion and, eventually, an understated mutual respect, becomes the focal point of this quiet docufiction. Directed by Peter Kerekes and premiering in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons sidebar, 107 Mothers pulls its material from the real-life stories of incarcerated women...
Moviesimdb.com

On Location in Golan Heights With Venice Film Entry ‘The Stranger’ (Exclusive)

It’s not often that films shoot in the Occupied Golan Heights, Israel’s contested border territory with Syria and Lebanon. Characterized by sloping mountains and the ruins of more than 100 Syrian villages, destroyed (by Israel) after the Six Day War in 1967, it makes for an atmospheric filming location. This can be seen in “The Stranger” (Al Garib), a drama making its world premiere in the Venice Critics’ Week section on Monday.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

'Soul Train' Star Don Cornelius' Granddaughter Is a Harvard Grad, Athlete, Model & Dancer - Meet Christina

After graduating from Harvard University, Don Cornelius' granddaughter Christina Cornelius went into modeling. Meet the beautiful diva who is making a name for herself. American television show host and producer Don Cornelius was known for creating the nationally syndicated dance and music show "Soul Train." He hosted the show from 1971 to 1993 but sold it to MadVision Entertainment in 2008.
Moviesfilmcourage.com

History Of Film Threat (Part 1) – Chris Gore

Film Courage: How much did it cost you to start Film Threat?. Chris Gore, Founder/Owner of FilmThreat/Author/Filmmaker: Oh wow…well, it cost me nothing because I wrote a bad check and it bounced. This is when we would write checks for things. So I started Film Threat…I guess the real investment was I bought a book about how to publish a magazine because based on my college education. I kind of felt like I’m paying them all this money to buy really expensive versions of books and then regurgitate the contents of those books in the form of essays or questionnaires when I can just buy the books and read those books recreationally because being filled with knowledge was the thing that was important to me, not proving to a professor that I had read the book.
Societytalesbuzz.com

A 9/11 widow on 20th anniversary and life after the ‘forever nightmare’

Monica Iken-Murphy lost her 37-year-old husband, Michael Iken, a bond trader working in the World Trade Center, in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In the years after the attacks, Iken-Murphy, now 51, became an activist to preserve the site to build a memorial. The Manhattanite is president of Iken Science Academy on the Upper East Side, the first known STEM school for kids under the age of 5, which she founded and named in Michael’s honor.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
Moviesroguevalleymessenger.com

Opening World Film Week(s) with climate change inspiration

Ashland Independent Film Festival opens this year’s World Film Week(s) on Friday, September 17 with The Ants and the Grasshopper. The various threads of progressive activism—climate change, gender and racial equality, fighting child hunger—are braided together in the work of Anita Chitaya. When we meet this small farmer and reform advocate in Malawi, she’s overseeing her crops and pushing for the men in her village to take on some of the burden of cooking and child rearing with equal amounts of care and good humor. Now the face of a larger social movement, this fascinating documentary follows Chitaya as she’s invited to the U.S. to visit independent farms and the White House. Her visits to the deep South and the Midwest are especially revealing as the American farmers refuse to address the patriarchal roots deeply embedded in their work and their lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy