From the Film Registry: “Hospital” (1970)

Film Courage: How much did it cost you to start Film Threat?. Chris Gore, Founder/Owner of FilmThreat/Author/Filmmaker: Oh wow…well, it cost me nothing because I wrote a bad check and it bounced. This is when we would write checks for things. So I started Film Threat…I guess the real investment was I bought a book about how to publish a magazine because based on my college education. I kind of felt like I’m paying them all this money to buy really expensive versions of books and then regurgitate the contents of those books in the form of essays or questionnaires when I can just buy the books and read those books recreationally because being filled with knowledge was the thing that was important to me, not proving to a professor that I had read the book.