Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Review

By Mitchell Saltzman
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released back in 2010 for the Wii, Sonic Colors marked a return to form for the Blue Blur. It righted the ship of Sonic’s 3D missteps by focusing entirely on what makes the series fun: feeling like you are the fastest thing alive. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is that same game, remastered for modern platforms with improved lighting, 4K/60 FPS support (except on Switch, of course), a remixed soundtrack, and a couple of other minor gameplay additions. None of these upgrades make Sonic Colors: Ultimate a must-buy for returning fans, but for anyone who missed it due to being put off by the likes of Sonic 06 and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1, it’s still good enough that this trip to Eggman’s Interstellar Amusement Park is already an easy recommendation.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Game Design#Red Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

During the most recent Pokemon Presents live stream, the Pokemon Company announced several new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Both games are releasing on November 19 for the Nintendo Switch. The New Features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These new features in Pokemon Brilliant...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Nintendo will release a new Switch Lite with Dialga and Palkia line art

Nintendo has revealed it’s making a special version of the Nintendo Switch Lite to accompany the release of its latest mainline Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This special version of the console will be released on November 5, two weeks before the games are released on November 19, and it’ll cost $200. It’s supposedly available for pre-order in the UK, though not in the US.
Video GamesNME

‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ European physical release has been delayed

Sega has announced that Sonic Colours: Ultimate will have a delayed release date for physical copies. The digital version will still release on September 7. The remaster of Sonic Colours is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month, but Sega has had to delay the physical copies release in Europe. No new date has been announced.
Video Gamesblooloop.com

Triotech releases new movie for Storm interactive VR simulator

Triotech, an award-winning creator of media-based attractions, has announced the launch of a new movie for its popular VR interactive coin-op simulator, Storm, which will be available for free for all existing and future units. The film, “Sugary Slope”, brings players into a sweet new world, complete with lollipops, candies and even erupting chocolate geysers, where they can enjoy an action-packed, competitive race.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

RiMS Racing Gets Launch Trailer, Available Now in Europe

NACON and Raceward Studios have announced the the motorbike racing simulation RiMS Racing is now available in Europe. The game has launched on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in North America on August 24. Players will choose from one of the eight fastest bikes in the world and manually upgrade and install parts as competing for championships is the goal. You can watch the launch trailer below and be on the look out for our review in the coming days.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

non - The First Warp is a point and click adventure with 'genre-first time-manipulation'

Any game that claims to have a "genre-first" will always raise some eyebrows and that's exactly what the developers of non - The First Warp are saying with it out now. It's a point and click adventure that on the surface, it looks like any other. However, they claim to have a properly unique time-manipulation mechanic that's not been seen in the genre before. The story follows "Ո Օ Ո", an alien creature stranded across the galaxy far away from home. Through time-warping and manipulation you go through "vast alien faunas in the quest to unravel the mysteries behind your own unexpected disappearance".
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Octane abilities, tips and tricks

Want to learn how to win games as Octane in Apex Legends? Well, that depends. Do you love to be a playmaker who can spin circles around your opponents in Apex Legends? Octane has always been the option for that but has recently seen a huge resurgence, with his usage rates skyrocketing him up the charts.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Project Warlock II’ Now on Kickstarter; Demo Available on Steam

Those itching for more info on Buckshot Software’s upcoming Project Warlock II can now head on over to the game’s Kickstarter page, where the game has already reached its funding goals. That’s not to say that there aren’t stretch goals to be met, which there are still plenty available (along with backer perks).
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Riders Republic hands-on beta review: Massive ambition meets straightforward fun

"I love how we're wearing giraffe costumes," someone in my group said, chuckling as we lined up to race down switchbacks. I agreed, these goofy outfits were brilliant. But as distracted as we should have been by our character's hilariously long necks, everyone in the group was dialed into the countdown, waiting to get the fastest jumpstart on our mountain bikes. When the timer went, fingers pressed triggers and we began a dead sprint down a muddy mountain pathway, skirmishing to get the first place spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy