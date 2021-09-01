Cancel
Film Loans from the Library of Congress — September 2021

By Cary O’Dell
loc.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis blog is governed by the general rules of respectful civil discourse. You are fully responsible for everything that you post. The content of all comments is released into the public domain unless clearly stated otherwise. The Library of Congress does not control the content posted. Nevertheless, the Library of Congress may monitor any user-generated content as it chooses and reserves the right to remove content for any reason whatever, without consent. Gratuitous links to sites are viewed as spam and may result in removed comments. We further reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to remove a user's privilege to post content on the Library site. Read our Comment and Posting Policy.

blogs.loc.gov

loc.gov

Library of Congress Releases Data for Free Download and Discovery

The Library of Congress announced today its third release of records in its online catalog for free bulk download for research and discovery. The release supports the Library’s effort to continuously expand open access to its vast collections. This MARC (Machine Readable Cataloging Records) release surpasses previous releases and adds...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden & Harris – Doin’ What They’re Told

Added by Greg Albaugh on September 6, 2021. Tags: Canadian Free press, Donald Trump, eugenicist provocateurs, globalist agenda, godless, greedy, pharmaceutical companies, President Joe Biden’, Ray DiLorenzo. By Ray DiLorenzo —Canadian Free Press. Appraising any president and his administration is normally done by academics who hold, decidedly, a liberal and...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & Courtscoloradopols.com

Boebert Bumbles Threat To Telecom Companies

We took note late last week of Georgia GOP freshman freakshow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to “shut down” telecommunications companies who comply with records preservation requests from the U.S. House Select Committee investigating violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The Select Committee issued a request for records to be preserved pertaining to a number of members of Congress who may have been in contact with insurrectionists plotting the attack or on the scene that day–including Colorado’s own freshman Rep. Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert. MTG’s threats echoed but were ominously more sweeping than a similar warning issued last week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Politicsloc.gov

Congress.gov September 2021 New, Tip and Top, Part 1

We celebrated the beginning of meteorological fall with our Congress.gov Public Forum on September 2, 2021. The forum opened with a recap by Andrew of the enhancements to Congress.gov since last fall. We will be posting a recording of this forum in the near future. In the meantime, our release...
Congress & CourtsEssence

Congress Introduces Legislation Named After Abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Combat Modern Day Human Trafficking

Bipartisan bill was authored by Rep. Chris Smith with co-lead, Rep. Karen Bass. Members of Congress have joined forces with one of the descendants of Frederick Douglass to introduce anti-human trafficking legislation named after the renowned abolitionist. The Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2021 (H.R....

