Heavy Rains, Flooding, Isolated Tornadoes May Impact Maryland

Reisterstown, Md. (August 31, 2021) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is advising Maryland residents to monitor weather forecasts as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to impact the State beginning late Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Marylanders can expect:

There is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and river flooding. The greatest threat is across western & north-central Maryland. Winds: Gusty winds of 25-35 mph could lead to scattered instances of downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Gale force winds under the stronger storms in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac, and Atlantic Coast waters.

Gusty winds of 25-35 mph could lead to scattered instances of downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Gale force winds under the stronger storms in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac, and Atlantic Coast waters. Tornadoes: Possible, with the possibility of some strong tornadoes. Risk is for most of central & eastern Maryland Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Possible, with the possibility of some strong tornadoes. Risk is for most of central & eastern Maryland Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Tidal Flooding: Minor tidal flooding likely, with moderate tidal flooding possible at more sensitive locations.

Residents are advised to:

Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.

Follow MEMA and your regional National Weather Service (NWS) social media accounts for localized forecasts.

MEMA will continue to provide updates as they become available. Traffic, weather, and power outage alerts, as well as winter preparedness information, can be accessed on MEMA's website .

