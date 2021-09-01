Cancel
Video Games

Hello Kitty Comes to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Kitty is the latest character to join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and the first from outside of Sega. Hello Kitty will be available as DLC for $4.99 upon the game's launch on October 5.

