Lineville man killed in one-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports

CLAY COUNTY — A Lineville man died in a single-vehicle accident here on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Christian Belcher, 20, was fatally injured when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree, according to Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal. The crash occurred on Graben Road, about five miles northeast of Lineville.

The accident occurred around 2:47 p.m. and remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, O’Neal said.