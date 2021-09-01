Cancel
Business

Zynga Unveils Partnership Between ‘Words With Friends’ and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Non-Profit

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VHIQ_0bjJlIJH00

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday its latest partnership between Words With Friends and Lady Gaga ’s non-profit Born This Way foundation.

In honor of the organization’s #BeKind21 campaign promoting mental wellness, Words With Friends will feature the word ‘Kindness’ as the Word of the Day on Sept. 1, while encouraging players to pledge to 21 days of exercising kindness. Players will be able to track their acts of kindness through a calendar provided by the Born This Way foundation.

The Born This Way foundation was established by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the goal of working with young people to create a kinder and more connected world. Programming and youth-led conversations are designed to eliminate the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

“We are honored to receive Zynga’s support in making ‘Kindness’ the Words With Friends word of the day for #BeKind21,” said Germanotta in a statement. “Through our work, research, and mission, we’ve learned from young people that they believe experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places they live, work, and play will help to improve their mental wellness. #BeKind21 has a significant role to play in nurturing empathy, solidarity, hope, and wellness.”

This collaboration will mark the second year that Words With Friends has teamed with Born This Way to amplify mental health and wellness.

The word game was launched in 2009 and continues to be a high revenue driver for Zynga, while also having spawned a sequel. Zynga is also known for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells , Zynga Poker , Empires & Puzzles and plenty more games and mobile franchises.

“Acts of kindness can come in many different forms, and can be as simple as inviting a friend to play a game,” said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s president of publishing. “We’re honored to be a part of #BeKind21 to help inspire our players to weave large or small acts of kindness into their everyday lives, to help create a lasting impact.”

Zynga was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in California.

Los Angeles, CA
