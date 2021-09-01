Cancel
Texas State

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect early Wednesday morning, Supreme Court has not acted on emergency appeal

By Mark Sherman
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Related
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Texas Statethepostathens.com

Here’s the Tea: The Texas abortion law is setting a dangerous precedent

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court failed to protect women across the nation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the “fetal heartbeat” bill in May 2019 and, on Sept. 1, the law became effective. The Supreme Court could have blocked the anti-abortion law but failed to do so with a 5-4 vote, forcing clinics across Texas to cancel appointments and turn people away. With this apparent negligence of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution, other states can find comfort that their anti-abortion bills will no longer be blocked.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state to remain in place, after voting 5-4 to deny an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block it from taking effect. An unsigned order from the majority late Wednesday said the challengers did...

