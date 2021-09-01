Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Most employers say COVID vaccine mandates possible by year's end

By Jeff Green Bloomberg
Crain's Detroit Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine mandates are set to get more common in the workplace. A majority of U.S. employers — 52 percent — are planning or considering requirements for a COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, according to a survey released Wednesday by consultant Willis Towers Watson. That's more than double the 21 percent of companies polled that currently have some form of mandate.

www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Walmart Inc#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Mcdonald S Corp#Walt Disney Co#Companies#Willis Towers Watson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, unions strike deal over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Friday that labor unions have agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, and the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies have been working to incentivize...
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
corpmagazine.com

Survey: Majority of U.S. Companies Plan on Vaccine Mandate By End of the Year

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine a couple of weeks ago, the thought was that the approval would spur vaccine mandates in companies around the country. If a survey released this week by Willis Towers Watson, a multinational advisory and insurance firm, is any...
theintelligencer.com

Majority of employers in America either require or will require vaccines

According to a new survey from Willis Towers Watson, a multinational advisory and insurance firm, the number of companies requiring workers to get vaccinated is expected to increase over the coming months, as the survey indicates that most firms are planning on having COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workforce. More...
talesbuzz.com

More employers are requiring workers to get COVID vaccine: survey

More companies are insisting their employees get the COVID vaccine, according to a new nationwide survey. A majority of employers — or 52 percent — will require vaccinations as a condition of employment by the end of the year, up from 21 percent currently, according to the survey. “The Delta...
crossroadstoday.com

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. Businesses for months have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Asks All U.S. Employees to Share Vaccination Status, Still No Mandate

Apple this week began asking all of its employees in the United States to provide details on their vaccination status, reports Bloomberg. Employees have been asked to voluntarily share whether they have been vaccinated by mid-September, and this applies to both employees working in an office and those working remotely. In a memo, Apple said that its focus is keeping "team members, their friends and families, and our entire community healthy," but also mentioned creating a safe work environment.
FierceHealthcare

Expect a surge in employer vaccine mandates, Willis Towers Watson survey says

A growing number of employers are rolling out some kind of COVID-19 vaccine mandate as they grapple with reopening worksites amid a surge of cases due to the delta variant. A survey from Willis Towers Watson, conducted between Aug. 15-26 of 961 employers representing 9.7 million workers, found that 52% of employers could have a mandate in place by the fourth quarter. Their plans range from requiring vaccines to use common areas like cafeterias to requiring certain groups of employees to get vaccinated to requiring vaccines for all workers.
bloomberglaw.com

Delta Workers Getting Vaccines to Avoid Fines, Top Lawyer Says

Delta has seen ‘five-fold increase’ in workers getting jabs. saw about “a five-fold increase” of workers receiving Covid vaccinations after the second-biggest U.S. airline said last week it would impose a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees. The carrier was one of the first major corporations to take such a...
stateofreform.com

Employers considering vaccine mandates have more to worry about than worker compensation claims, expert says

Debates over COVID-19 vaccine mandates are intensifying in Florida nursing homes and other health care settings. Some employers, including several Medicaid plans, are using incentives such as gift cards to encourage vaccinations among members, in an attempt to reach the state goal of vaccinating 50% of beneficiaries age 50 and older, according to Health News Florida.
KTVL

Employment benefits could be denied for those fired over Oregon COVID-19 vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department says there's one question they're fielding a lot right now: what happens when an employee refuses to comply with their employer's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Would they be eligible for unemployment benefits?. The acting director of the department says they're required by federal law...
smallbiztrends.com

Are Vaccine Mandates the Future of the Franchise?

With the rise of the COVID delta variant and with as many as 30% of the US population reluctant or unwilling to take the vaccine, is it time for private business to act by making it a requirement of their employees?. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Joel...
IndustryLaw.com

More Employer Vaccine Mandates Are Coming After Pfizer's Full Approval

An increasing number of companies will implement COVID-19 vaccination policies in the coming months, now that one of the available vaccines has full FDA approval, despite knowing that they’ll encounter employee pushback and even perhaps litigation. According to a report published by Littler Mendelson on Monday, 46% of employers polled...
Newsweek

Job Postings Requiring Employees Have COVID Vaccine Have Risen 50-Fold Since January

Job postings requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are 50 times higher than the number listed as a requirement in January, according to a study released by a career-advice website last week. Spokeswoman Laurie Monteforte for the website, Ladders Inc., said it was likely the vaccine requirements would only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy