Florida State

Florida DEO: Applications Open for Community Development Block Grant Small Cities and Entitlement Programs

By FLORIDA DAILY
 6 days ago
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced this week that the application cycle is now open for eligible units of local governments to apply for more than $92 million in funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) Small Cities and Entitlement programs.

Administered by DEO, CDBG-CV funds are federally awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and designed to help local governments prepare for, prevent, or respond to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The activities must be critical to their locality and primarily for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents. Local governments are encouraged to include activities that benefit workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

“The department remains focused on ensuring the state is able to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said Sec. Dane Eagle of the Florida DEO. “I encourage all eligible local governments to apply and utilize this relief funding to assist in the recovery process.”

Nearly $42 million is available through the CDBG-CV Small Cities program. Eligible communities include municipalities and counties that participate in the Small Cities CDBG program. Communities may submit one application requesting a minimum of $200,000 and a maximum of $5 million in grant funding for one program or project through the competitive application cycle. To provide communities with specific program requirements and guidance on the completion and submission of the application, DEO will host a CDBG-CV Small Cities application webinar on September 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

A total of $51 million is available through the CDBG-CV Entitlement program. Eligible communities include municipalities and counties that participate in the HUD entitlement program. Entitlement communities are encouraged to coordinate with local governments and subrecipient agencies within their jurisdiction and may apply for funding up to the amount allocated to the local government through a funding formula. To provide communities with specific program requirements and guidance on the completion and submission of the application, DEO will host a CDBG-CV Entitlement application webinar on September 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

To be considered for funding, applications for the CDBG-CV Small Cities and Entitlement programs must be submitted by November 1, 2021.

