MIAMI – The US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced it will restrict certain Chinese airline’s flights to 40% passenger capacity for a duration of four weeks. The measure is being taken after China has imposed a similar limitation on four United Airlines (UA) flights, bound to Shanghai-Pudong (PVG), as a sanction for bringing in China five passengers from san Francisco (SFO) that eventually tested positive to Covid-19 after arrival. The sanction is being taken at a moment when Chinese students travel to the US to resume their studies.