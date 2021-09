For all of us, food is required to sustain life. But for some people, like Chenoa Laurencin, founder of Chenoa Can Cook, food is a lifestyle. It provides a means to communicate when words are insufficient. It nurtures and inspires. It brings all kinds of people together, but Chenoa’s food is, above all, a love song dedicated to Black people. Her delicacies draw heavily from Afro-American and Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and she’s proud to show appreciation for Blackness in this way.