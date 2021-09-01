Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market update: The ECB will start to take the foot off the accelerator

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean bond markets and Eurozone peripherals in particular sold off yesterday, as more ECB officials flagged the possibility of a tapering announcement next week and it seems pretty certain now that the ECB will start to take the foot off the accelerator as it revises its growth forecast upwards once again. Activity is now expected to reach pre-crisis levels as soon as the end of this year, and fiscal support should increase, which reduces the need for central bank support to some extent at least. Central bank officials will stress the very dovish guidance on the rate outlook though in order to avoid a taper tantrum.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Gdp#Ecb#Eurozone#Rba#Markit#Pmi#Usd#Eurand Sterling#Chf#Usoil#Saudi#Indian#European Open#German#5 1 M M#Adp#Ism#Biggest Mover#Daily Atr 0 733
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: USD bounces as yields rise

USD (USDIndex 92.60) rallies on back of rising yields & equity wobbles. Yields rallied as Treasuries slipped, (10yr 1.37%). Equities stalled – USA500 -15 at 4520 (Dow lost -0.76%), Nasdaq flat. USAFUTS at 4521, post Labor Day profit taking, cyclicals slipped, tech held on. (MS talks of 10-15% pull back).
Stocksinvesting.com

Pre-ECB jitters knock 1% off European stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks were on course for their biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that will see policymakers debate a cut in its stimulus. The Europe-focussed STOXX 600 index fell 1.3%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street's benchmark S&P...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB: Rates seen unchanged, focus shifts to QE – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann comments on the upcoming ECB meeting. “The revised forward guidance from the July meeting shows the ECB can tolerate above-target inflation that is transitory.”. “As such, the ECB will accept any temporary overshoots of its new symmetric 2% inflation target, particularly when monetary policy...
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Drop May Continue After Dovish RBA, Wall Street Losses

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Covid, Economic Data - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls versus US Dollar as global risk appetite fades. Traders eye ECB decision after RBA stays dovish with tapering extension. AUD/USD downside momentum may continue on bearish chart signs. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar fell versus the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through

Gold fades corrective pullback from weekly low, consolidates the heaviest daily fall in a month. Recently escalating coronavirus fears, US stimulus chatters underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Fedspeak, pre-ECB mood can keep markets sluggish but risk catalysts are the key to follow. Update: Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bounces off one-week lows, down little around 0.7370 region

Sustained USD buying dragged AUD/USD lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The risk-off impulse boosted the already stronger USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart held traders from placing fresh bearish bets and helped limit losses. The AUD/USD quickly recovered around...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Recent rise in yields weighs on risk appetite

- Recent move higher in bond yields take some momentum out of equity prices. - Japan Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Annualized Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.6%e. - France Stats Agency (Insee) raises French 2021 GDP growth from 6.0% to 6.25%, on the verge over moving past impact of COVID.
StocksFXStreet.com

ECB fears continue to stalk European indices

Tuesday’s declines have intensified this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 40 points lower and 200 points wiped off the Dax. There is little sign that the losses in European markets can be reversed soon, especially with concerns rising about the ECB’s attitude at tomorrow’s meeting. Losses prevail across global indices this afternoon, helped along the way by James Bullard’s comments about pushing ahead with a taper in Fed asset purchases despite the recent weaker NFP print. The quiet summer is definitely over, and so far September is living up to its reputation as a tough month for stock markets. After the gains of July and August some weakness is hardly surprising, but it shows that there is still an undercurrent of nervousness among investors, particularly regarding the withdrawal or reduction of central bank support. With Delta cases still rising and hints of renewed restrictions as summer turns to autumn, equities look vulnerable to further losses.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats to 110.20 area, eyes on Wall Street and US T-bond yields

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2%. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat. The USD/JPY pair registered strong gains on Tuesday and extended its rally to a fresh weekly high of 110.45 on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased its daily gains. As of writing, USD/JPY was virtually unchanged on the day at 110.23.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide to 0.7350 area on broad USD strength

AUD/USD dropped to a fresh weekly low during the American session. US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward 93.00. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the negative territory. The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours and touched a weekly low of 0.7345. As...
MarketsDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

Delta variant concerns and political considerations are changing the narrative around the BOC, RBA, and RBNZ as September begins. The RBA has announced a ‘lower for longer’ strategy – reducing its asset purchases but extending the time horizon of purchases – while the BOC may temper its own stimulus withdrawal.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes

EUR/USD struggles to keep the rebound near multi-day top. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields amid risk-on mood. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, easy covid numbers add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, ZEW numbers can entertain buyers but all eyes on ECB tapering chatters. EUR/USD pares intraday gains...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats below 0.7500 on China trade data, RBA eyed

AUD/USD eases around seven-week high after China trade numbers for August. China Trade Balance improved, Imports–Exports also rose past consensus and prior. Market sentiment remains firmer, USD weakness adds to the bullish bias. RBA likely to push back plans of weekly bond purchase reductions. AUD/USD drops back to 0.7440 ,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy