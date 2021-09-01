Cancel
'I'm just ready to play a game': Kirby Smart on season opener preparations

By STUART STEELE
Red and Black
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive back Ameer Speed and linebacker Quay Walker spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Clemson Tigers. Like college football fans across the country, Smart and his team are ready for camp to end and for the season to begin.

Georgia State247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Will Muschamp at Georgia heading into opener

Old rivals Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp meet again on Saturday night in Charlotte, but their battle will not have a Palmetto State moniker this time around. Muschamp will be coaching his first game as an assistant at Georgia, after first accepting a job on the Bulldogs' staff earlier this year as a defensive analyst.
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirby Smart celebrates with crowd after Georgia's win over Clemson

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had every reason to celebrate on Saturday, as the No. 5 Bulldogs started off their season with a statement win over the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. The Bulldogs’ defense gave the Tigers everything they could handle; the final score, 10-3, was indicative of the defensive masterpiece, and Smart celebrated by running over to the team’s bench, leaping up and yelling along with the rambunctious Bulldogs fans.
College Sportstigernet.com

Kirby Smart on Clemson-Georgia matchup

The highly-anticipated ACC/SEC matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia is almost here. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was a guest on the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday and said that his team is getting excited to play the Tigers next weekend. “It ramps it up...
Clemson, SCsicemdawgs.com

Kirby Smart, Bulldogs preview 2021 football game against Clemson

UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and three players, John FitzPatrick, JT Daniels, and Nakobe Dean, spoke with the media on Monday ahead of the upcoming 2021 season-opener against the Clemson Tigers. Georgia and Clemson will square off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,...
Georgia StateRed and Black

Comparing Georgia and Clemson’s wide receivers and running backs

Georgia and Clemson’s wide receiver and running back depth have seen plenty of turnover between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. While Georgia lost a number of wideouts to injury, it has multiple athletes that stepped into a leadership role. Clemson lost its top three leaders in rushing and receiving yards, who accounted for nearly 47% of its total yardage in 2020. As the unknown of the season is soon to become known, both teams will rely on their offense to win Saturday’s game.
College SportsYardbarker

Kirby Smart: "You're Either Elite Or Your Not"

The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and in his postgame interview, head coach Kirby Smart said several revealing things. Smart preached throughout the week that Georgia had to focus on the job at hand while this was a highly anticipated matchup. When asked what he saw from his team against the Tigers, Smart replied:
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks stakes in Clemson game on College GameDay

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was a guest on College GameDay on Saturday leading up to the marquee matchup of the first full weekend of college football. Georgia and Clemson meet at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams are ranked in the top 5 in the Associated Press and Coaches’ Poll. The winner will have a strong victory on its resume come College Football Playoff time. There’s a lot on the line – especially on an opening weekend.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia struggles offensively in 10-3 victory over Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Georgia’s offense did not score a touchdown in its season opener against Clemson. Despite the lack of offensive production, the Bulldogs are leaving Charlotte, North Carolina with a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson and a 1-0 record. “If the defense does that every game, we don’t...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Kirby Smart: 'I'm as concerned as I've ever been'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the Bulldogs football program. “I’ll be honest with you guys,” Smart told media on Monday. “I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been and because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with COVID here recently. For us, we are at our highest spike. People are talking about vaccination. These are people who are vaccinated.”
Athens, GAsicemdawgs.com

Kirby Smart and players recap win over Clemson, preview UAB game

UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and three players, Latavious Brini, Jake Camarda, and Warren Ericson, spoke with the media on Monday following Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson and their upcoming home-opener against UAB. Georgia and UAB will square off at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart updated the injury status of George Pickens

Georgia's offense put up a messily three total points on Saturday night against Clemson. They had just 256 total yards of offense and struggled to drive the ball down field, with JT Daniels averaging just 6.3 yards per completion on 22 completions. It wasn't the explosive natured offense that most...
