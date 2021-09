Greg Schiano met with the media two days after his team soundly defeated Temple, 61-14, in front of a lively crowd at SHI Stadium. Now it is all eyes forward to Syracuse as the Scarlet Knights will take to the road for the first time this season in a game scheduled to be played in upstate New York inside the carrier Dome. Syracuse will bring in an identical 1-0 record after defeating Ohio, 29-9, on Saturday night.