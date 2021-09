Remote workers aren't ready to let go of their home office and would take a pay cut or give up benefits to never return to the office. Almost two-thirds of remote workers or those looking for a remote job are ready to take a 5% pay cut to work from home, according to a survey by Breeze of 1,000 workers. Almost 1 in 4 said even a 15% pay cut would be an acceptable tradeoff, while 15% of workers are ready to sacrifice a quarter of their pay to not go to the office.