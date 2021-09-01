Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Board of Education OKs committees, personnel changes

By Cara Dolan Berry
Romesentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith concerns over the flood damage at Staley Elementary School as well as lingering roof repairs at Rome Free Academy, Paul Hagerty, the longest tenured member of the Rome City School District’s Board of Education and chair of the Education Facilities Committee, urged his fellow board members during Thursday’s meeting to temporarily scrap those committee meetings and instead have items related to buildings and grounds be presented to the entire board.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Staley Elementary School#Rome Free Academy#Rfa#Facilities#Community#Bellamy Denti#People Operations#Enl#Ecp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy