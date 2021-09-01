Board of Education OKs committees, personnel changes
With concerns over the flood damage at Staley Elementary School as well as lingering roof repairs at Rome Free Academy, Paul Hagerty, the longest tenured member of the Rome City School District’s Board of Education and chair of the Education Facilities Committee, urged his fellow board members during Thursday’s meeting to temporarily scrap those committee meetings and instead have items related to buildings and grounds be presented to the entire board.romesentinel.com
