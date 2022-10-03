Here’s How to Recreate Harley Quinn’s Iconic ‘Suicide Squad’ Outfit For Halloween

Not a year goes by that we don’t see at least one Harley Quinn Halloween costume. And there’s a good reason. Since her DC Comics in 1993’s The Batman Adventures , Harley Quinn, whose full name is Harleen Frances Quinzel, has been an iconic supervillain.

But Harley isn’t just the humorous henchwoman to Batman’s supervillain archnemesis Joker, she’s also an icon in her own right, whether she’s starting crime on her own or fighting alongside her friend and fellow Gotham City villain, Poison Ivy. While Harley has been a character in the DC Comics for decades, it wasn’t until Margot Robbie played her in 2016’s Suicide Squad that interest in the villain skyrocketed to the next level. Since Suicide Squad, Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two more DC Comics movies: 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Each film has an iconic outfit, but it seems like Harley’s OG Suicide costume—which consists of her red-and-blue satin jacket, her “Good Night” baseball bat and, of course, her red-blonde-and-blue hair—seems to be a Halloween fan favorite.

In an interview with Insider in 2020, Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach explained how the movies try to elevate Harley’s costume for each film. “I asked the question in the very beginning. I said, ‘Are we just continuing on with ‘Suicide Squad’s look?’ The answer was, ‘No, we’re creating a different Gotham,'” she said. “We just kind of were like, ‘No, we’re creating something different and new.’ It’s an offshoot.” She continued, “We wanted to have fun and I was given the reins to have fun. So we went for it.”

As for how Harley has become a Halloween and cosplaying icon, Benach told Coplay Central in 2020 that she’s proud her costume work has been appreciated by so many. “I have to tell you, I went to this event called HarleyWood and all these girls roller-skated up to me wearing the gold jumpsuit and I cried. It was such a powerful emotion; I was blown away. It’s so much fun to see these people enjoy and interact with something that came from my brain. Something I just thought up and here they are, right in front of me…I can’t explain the feeling,” she said.

When it comes to Harley’s fashion, Benach described it as “zany, childlike and take-no prisoners.” She continued, “We wanted to really focus on those aspects that make Harley, Harley. I really wanted to make costumes that we as women would love to wear and be in. Something that we would feel awesome in. That was kind of asking myself in the mind of Harley Quinn what would she feel badass in? We wanted her to look as empowered as she felt. And we were creating a certain kind of Gotham that felt tangible and gritty that had a little bit of grounding to it. There were elements of the wardrobe where we wanted to still reflect street fashion and culture so you could relate to it as much as you related to Gotham as a city.”

So how can one dress up as Harley Quinn for Halloween? Ahead are the best Harley Quinn Halloween costumes to dress up as this year, from he r Suicide Squad look to her Birds of Prey outfit.

Buy: Harley Quinn ‘Suicide Squad’ Halloween Costume $39.81+

With four stars and more than 3,000 reviews, this Harley Quinn Suicide Squad Halloween costume is one of the best out there. The costume, which is a near-exact replica of Margot Robbie’s outfit in 2016’s Suicide Squad , includes Harley Quinn’s signature red-and-blue satin jacket, her “Daddy’s Lil Monster: top, red-and-blue shorts, fishnet tights and bedazzled belt. The look is perfect for fighting crime or starting it.

Buy: Harley Quinn Bat $49.50

No Harley Quinn Halloween costume is complete without her bat. This Harley Quinn Halloween bat , which is emblazoned with “Good Night” and other exact inscriptions from the Suicide Squad movies, is 31.5 inches long and made of hardwood. The bat is also officially authorized by Warner Brothers and DC Comics, which makes it one of the most authentic props for your Harley Quinn Halloween costume.

Buy: Harley Quinn ‘Birds of Prey’ Halloween Costume $27.96+

Not a fan of Harley’s Suicide Squad look? Maybe this Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Halloween costume is more your style. The costume, which is modeled after Margot Robbie’s look from 2020’s Birds of Prey , includes Harley’s signature tassled, multicolored jacket, her clear pink top with matching suspenders, and striped denim-style shorts.

Buy: Harley Quinn Comic Book Halloween Costume $46.80

If you want a more retro Harley look, throw it back with this Harley Quinn comic book Halloween costume , which is modeled after the villain’s signature red-and-black outfit from the Batman DC Comics and Batman: The Animated Series . The costume, which has 4.5 stars and more than 1,000 reviews, includes Harley’s iconic long-sleeve black-and-red jumpsuit with attached cuffs and boot tops. The costume also comes with a white collar, black and red gloves and Harley’s signature black eye mask, as well as her black-and-red jester headpiece. The costume is officially licensed by DC Comics, so you know it’s legit.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max .

