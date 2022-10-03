ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Here’s How to Recreate Harley Quinn’s Iconic ‘Suicide Squad’ Outfit For Halloween

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpUZJ_0bjJfrPG00

Not a year goes by that we don’t see at least one Harley Quinn Halloween costume. And there’s a good reason. Since her DC Comics in 1993’s The Batman Adventures , Harley Quinn, whose full name is Harleen Frances Quinzel, has been an iconic supervillain.

But Harley isn’t just the humorous henchwoman to Batman’s supervillain archnemesis Joker, she’s also an icon in her own right, whether she’s starting crime on her own or fighting alongside her friend and fellow Gotham City villain, Poison Ivy. While Harley has been a character in the DC Comics for decades, it wasn’t until Margot Robbie played her in 2016’s Suicide Squad that interest in the villain skyrocketed to the next level. Since Suicide Squad, Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two more DC Comics movies: 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Each film has an iconic outfit, but it seems like Harley’s OG Suicide costume—which consists of her red-and-blue satin jacket, her “Good Night” baseball bat and, of course, her red-blonde-and-blue hair—seems to be a Halloween fan favorite.

In an interview with Insider in 2020, Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach explained how the movies try to elevate Harley’s costume for each film. “I asked the question in the very beginning. I said, ‘Are we just continuing on with ‘Suicide Squad’s look?’ The answer was, ‘No, we’re creating a different Gotham,'” she said. “We just kind of were like, ‘No, we’re creating something different and new.’ It’s an offshoot.” She continued, “We wanted to have fun and I was given the reins to have fun. So we went for it.”

As for how Harley has become a Halloween and cosplaying icon, Benach told Coplay Central in 2020 that she’s proud her costume work has been appreciated by so many. “I have to tell you, I went to this event called HarleyWood and all these girls roller-skated up to me wearing the gold jumpsuit and I cried. It was such a powerful emotion; I was blown away. It’s so much fun to see these people enjoy and interact with something that came from my brain. Something I just thought up and here they are, right in front of me…I can’t explain the feeling,” she said.

When it comes to Harley’s fashion, Benach described it as “zany, childlike and take-no prisoners.” She continued, “We wanted to really focus on those aspects that make Harley, Harley. I really wanted to make costumes that we as women would love to wear and be in. Something that we would feel awesome in. That was kind of asking myself in the mind of Harley Quinn what would she feel badass in? We wanted her to look as empowered as she felt. And we were creating a certain kind of Gotham that felt tangible and gritty that had a little bit of grounding to it. There were elements of the wardrobe where we wanted to still reflect street fashion and culture so you could relate to it as much as you related to Gotham as a city.”

So how can one dress up as Harley Quinn for Halloween? Ahead are the best Harley Quinn Halloween costumes to dress up as this year, from he r Suicide Squad look to her Birds of Prey outfit.

Harley Quinn Suicide Squad Halloween Costume

Buy: Harley Quinn ‘Suicide Squad’ Halloween Costume $39.81+

With four stars and more than 3,000 reviews, this Harley Quinn Suicide Squad Halloween costume is one of the best out there. The costume, which is a near-exact replica of Margot Robbie’s outfit in 2016’s Suicide Squad , includes Harley Quinn’s signature red-and-blue satin jacket, her “Daddy’s Lil Monster: top, red-and-blue shorts, fishnet tights and bedazzled belt. The look is perfect for fighting crime or starting it.

Harley Quinn Bat

Buy: Harley Quinn Bat $49.50

No Harley Quinn Halloween costume is complete without her bat. This Harley Quinn Halloween bat , which is emblazoned with “Good Night” and other exact inscriptions from the Suicide Squad movies, is 31.5 inches long and made of hardwood. The bat is also officially authorized by Warner Brothers and DC Comics, which makes it one of the most authentic props for your Harley Quinn Halloween costume.

Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Halloween Costume

Buy: Harley Quinn ‘Birds of Prey’ Halloween Costume $27.96+

Not a fan of Harley’s Suicide Squad look? Maybe this Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Halloween costume is more your style. The costume, which is modeled after Margot Robbie’s look from 2020’s Birds of Prey , includes Harley’s signature tassled, multicolored jacket, her clear pink top with matching suspenders, and striped denim-style shorts.

Harley Quinn Comic Book Halloween Costume

Buy: Harley Quinn Comic Book Halloween Costume $46.80

If you want a more retro Harley look, throw it back with this Harley Quinn comic book Halloween costume , which is modeled after the villain’s signature red-and-black outfit from the Batman DC Comics and Batman: The Animated Series . The costume, which has 4.5 stars and more than 1,000 reviews, includes Harley’s iconic long-sleeve black-and-red jumpsuit with attached cuffs and boot tops. The costume also comes with a white collar, black and red gloves and Harley’s signature black eye mask, as well as her black-and-red jester headpiece. The costume is officially licensed by DC Comics, so you know it’s legit.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max . Here’s how to watch it for free .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0bjJfrPG00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Margot Robbie’s Net Worth Makes Her the Highest-Paid Actress of 2022 Thanks to This Movie

Margot Robbie is an Oscar nominee, a former soap opera star and a DC supervillain as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. Her versatile career has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. What else is sought-after? Margot Robbie’s net worth. The Australian transplant stars as part of an ensemble cast in the David O. Russell-directed comedy mystery-thriller Amsterdam. Robbie plays Valerie, a nurse, who, along with her friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and lawyer Harold Woodsman (John David Washington), gets entangled in a murder plot of US Senator Bill Meekins in 1933. Much of Robbie’s financial and career...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Where to Get Wanda’s Exact Scarlet Witch Costume From WandaVision’s Halloween Episode

You may be a fan of Scarlet Witch. You may be a fan of just her outfit. You may be a fan of both. Regardless, WandaVision Halloween costumes will be everywhere this year, and here’s how to recreate the most memorable looks from the show. WandaVision, which starred Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, premiered in January 2021 on Disney+. The series, which was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show for Disney+, followed Wanda and Vision’s lives in the idyllic suburban town of Westview, New Jersey, as they discovered the dark secret hidden...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

These ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Include Exact Replicas of the Looks From the Show

If you’re one of the millions of people who have watched Squid Game on Netflix, you may be on the hunt for the best Squid Game Halloween costumes to dress up as Sae-byeok, Ali, Jun-ho and more fan-favorite characters. Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered in September 2021 and follows a group of 456 people who are invited to play a series of children’s games with life-threatening consequences for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (or 38.7 million American dollars.) Each player has a reason for why they need the money—Gi-hun is a gambling addict in debut; Sang-woo is...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Dress as Olivia Rodrigo For Halloween—Including Where to Get Her ‘Good 4 U’ Gloves

If you want to dress up in an Olivia Rodrigo Halloween costume this year, you’re not alone. With hits like “Good 4 U” and “Driver’s License,” there’s no doubt Rodrigo is the “it” girl of 2022. But what’s even more iconic than her music is her fashion. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2021, Rodrigo’s stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, confirmed that everything the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wears, from her latex gloves in the “Good 4 U” music video to her Clueless-inspired look to meet President Joe Biden, is “authentic” to her style. “It’s calculated in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Margot Robbie
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Christian Bale Sarcastically ‘Thanked’ Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career—Here’s A Rundown of Their Rivalry

After the American Psycho actor’s GQ interview, many fans are wondering, do Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio have a feud?. Both Christian and Leonardo were heartthrobs in the 90s where they starred in various films as up-and-coming leading men, though the rivalry started to pick up the pace when the two were constantly competing for roles. In a new interview with GQ, Christian candidly answered about his experience in films throughout his lengthy career. When the interviewer pointed out the five times that Leo was cast in a film instead of Christian in the 90s, the Thor: Love and Thunder star quipped, “Oh, dude. It’s not just me. Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand. It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Dc Comics
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks  to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her

As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Hilary Swank Just Announced She’s Pregnant With Twins at 48—She ‘Can’t Believe It’

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says a Full Moon in Aries Is Raising the Stakes & Turning it Up

After a frustrating and stagnating Mercury retrograde, your horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 is a breath of fresh air. If it feels like nothing has been moving in the right direction, prepare for a welcome change of pace! As the sun continues to move through charming and diplomatic Libra, your intellect will be your best friend this week. Tap into this social and stimulating energy, because it’ll give you a much-needed rush! Make no mistake—this week’s astrology is turning things up a notch and giving you a burst of motivation. As the moon in visionary Aquarius...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Ellen Pompeo’s Net Worth & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Salary Is Why She’s Among the Richest TV Stars

As the highest paid cast member on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s net worth has been a hot topic among fans for years. Pompeo made her debut as Meredith Grey in the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy in March 2005. The ABC medical drama, which was created by Shonda Rhimes, follows a team of surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Seattle Grace) in Seattle, Washington. Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ $7.99+ Buy Now Pompeo is one of three original cast members still on Grey’s Anatomy, alongside Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber.) In an interview with Variety in 2020, Pompeo looked...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

This $14 Eye Cream Has Shoppers’ Wrinkles ‘Magically Disappearing’—& It Has a Major Early Prime Day Discount

Everyone and their grandmas know that retinol is a miracle worker for combatting visible signs of aging. You probably already incorporate the ingredient into your skincare routine via a serum or moisturizer, but you might be missing out big time on a sensitive area that requires just as much attention. Similar to how retinol increases cell turnover and promotes collagen production for the skin on your face—which are both crucial for fighting wrinkles—it also has the same effect on your under-eye area. Enter: Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream. It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Back the Emo Side Bang

Kylie Jenner was a bit of a surprise at Paris Fashion Week, making her debut at the Acne Studios show on September 28. She didn’t slow down, hitting show after show after that, always with a totally different hairstyle to go with the brand’s outfit. One of our favorites was Jenner’s side bangs she rocked while out one night in Paris. We can’t help but think the emo, Tumblr style is back — along with the side part.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is in More Than 1 Love Triangle—What to Know About Him

As one of the most popular contestants in Mexico this summer, Justin from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 was bound to be involved in a love triangle (or two.) But where is he now and who did he end up with? Justin Glaze is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. He was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was the runner-up. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s How They Can Make the Most of It

Mercury retrograde may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s all said and done. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of October 3 to October 9, you’re likely still feeling somewhat wobbly and confused! Emotional baggage is bound to resurface this week, but only so you can *finally* clear the air. Although Mercury is officially direct, you’ll be dealing with the Mercury retrograde post-shadow period until October 16. And although the bewildering and disorienting impact of this retrograde is fading away, you may notice that the haze isn’t lifting away immediately. Plus, Mercury will...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

The Best ‘Top Gun’ Costumes for Halloween So You Can Feel Like Maverick IRL

Say what you want about Tom Cruise, but the man makes great movies. Top Gun from 1986 is one of the best action films ever made and its follow-up Top Gun Maverick (2022) challenges the notion that sequels can never be as good as the original (it was amazing). Sorting a Top Gun costume for Halloween is pretty straightforward—and when in doubt, just chuck on a pair of Aviator sunglasses and people will get the idea. Top Gun Maverick was finally released in 2022 after being delayed significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was supposed to hit cinemas in November...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Your Full Moon Horoscope for October Is Hyping You Up & Encouraging You to Be Your Best Self

It’s time to step into your authenticity and show up for yourself. Taking the lead and finding the will to compete will always require a certain amount of courage, but your full moon horoscopes for October 2022 are giving you the green light! After all, this full moon is in Aries. Allow this bold and powerful lunation to bring you the clarity and momentum you need to move forward. What era of your life are you ready to transition out of? Celestially fueled by the brilliant spark of Mars in Gemini, this month’s full moon in Aries is here to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Cole Beasley’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made Before His Retirement From the NFL

Since his retirement from the NFL, fans have been curious about Cole Beasley’s net worth and how much he made from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he ended his football career. Beasley, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receiver. Before he joined the NFL, Beasley played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. Beasley finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions and...
NFL
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy