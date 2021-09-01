‘Avengers’ #48 is mostly bland characters and violence

Eternals decided to let everyone know where these heroes were during Avengers: Endgame during the final trailer. Marvel Studios had the whole Internet talking when it dropped the clip on social media this morning. Basically, the Celestials charged their group with only interfering with human life if the Deviants were involved. A lot of people probably weren’t expecting the first couple of seconds to lay out why Ikaris, Sersi, and others didn’t swoop in during the Avengers’ last two outings to help turn the tide. It might be a bit of an excuse, but there is a weird sort of logic to it. (One might argue that Thanos snapping half of all life in the universe out of existence is a little bit more of a problem than some weird demons rolling around, but what can you do?) At any rate, it may have behooved the team to get up and get active on the front end, because The Snap kickstarts all the action in Chloe Zhao’s movie.