‘Avengers’ #48 is mostly bland characters and violence

By David Brooke
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avengers #48 promises an unleashed Hulk in “World War She-Hulk”. In the last issue, She-Hulk had been turned into a machine thanks to the Russian Red Room. This week, she’s used as a weapon. It’s part three in a story that continues to show She-Hulk is a victim, but when there’s no Avengers around, who can stop her?

