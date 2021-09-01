Cancel
Comics

‘Heroes Reborn Companion’ Vol. 1, while a blast, is where the metafiction is roughest

By Colin Moon
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heroes Reborn is a book that fully embraced its alternate-reality tropes to a T: a major event in history altered, a small crew of people in the know as to how the world used to be, and the eventual climactic battle. The story almost revels in those tropes and, of course, in the DC Comics four-color nonsense of the Squadron Supreme — a brighter, much more fun romp of Marvel’s answer to the Justice League Gone Bad than their initial epics and more recent reboots.

aiptcomics.com

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

