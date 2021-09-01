Police: 1 killed, 1 critical in shooting at Monroe Houses

Police are currently investigating a fatal double shooting in the Soundview area of The Bronx.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in Monroe Houses at 805 Taylor Ave. The police arrived and discovered two men were shot, both suffering gunshot wounds to their heads.

The 24-year-old victim, Price Tunstall, was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was also transported to Jacobi Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kai Johnson, who is now facing murder, attempted murder, and manslaughter charges.