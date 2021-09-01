Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Groom surprises stepdaughters with adoption proposal at wedding: 'It was priceless'

By Cortney Moore
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a stepfather wasn’t enough for one groom. Dontez Williams, 33, delivered heartwarming vows to the two young girls who would become his stepdaughters and asked if they’d accept his proposal to become their legal father. The thoughtful moment, which took place minutes before Williams married Myshella Burton, 26, was...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 88

Fox News

Fox News

561K+
Followers
114K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Wedding Ceremony#Groom#Starfish Family Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Older Brothers Meet Newborn Brother and Their Reaction Is Priceless

When a pair of teen boys laid eyes on their newborn brother, they were moved to tears. Their display of unconditional love has touched the hearts of many netizens. A mother's video of her sons' reactions to meeting their baby brother has gone viral and caused many users to grab their tissues. The pure emotion and love were clear and caused the boys' mother to cry as well.
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Man Marries Fiancé And Ex-Girlfriend At The Same Wedding

Wait….HUH?! No, you read that title right. This man in Indonesia married his fiancé, but not before his ex-girlfriend also asked if he would marry her…at the wedding. And he said yes…to both women. Korik Akbar from Lombok Tengah, Indonesia planned to marry his fiancé, Nur Khusnul Kotimah. They planned...
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Nashville, TNWALA-TV FOX10

Same-sex couple denied tour of wedding venue

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville same-sex couple were denied for a wedding venue tour at Barn In The Bend in Madison because of their sexuality. Michael Gill became engaged to his fiancé in July. Since then, they’ve been searching for a wedding venue for their wedding ceremony next year.
Relationship AdviceSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Birmingham, ALEssence

Bridal Bliss: After Manifesting Her Mr., Gavette And Eugene Said 'I Do' With A Big, Beautiful Wedding In Birmingham

The couple made it official with help from a Bentley, a broom, and plenty of glow sticks held by loved ones. When Gavette and Eugene first met, it was in June of 2018. They crossed paths during a night out on the town in D.C. while they were both playing wingman and wingwoman to mutual friends. And while Gavette didn’t intend to go out and meet her person that night, she’d actively been manifesting and praying for him to show up in her life. She was reminded of this nearly three years after they met as she geared up to marry Eugene. She ran across a list she wrote seven years earlier while single and searching that detailed the characteristics she wanted her future husband to encompass.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
RelationshipsPosted by
Indy100

Bride and groom posted $240 bill to ‘no show’ wedding guests – and the internet is divided

It’s fair to say that there are few topics that get people going as much as wedding etiquette.We’ve seen arguments about guests lists, heated rows about dresses, and even a couple who sent a jaw-dropping list of rules for the bash, which included instructing guests not to talk to the bride directly. Now there’s a new issue in town – and that’s how to treat guests who don’t turn up, even if they’ve RSVPd.The debate came to light after a bride and groom decided to post a rather hefty bill to guests who failed to come to their wedding....
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

I've been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on keeping all of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy