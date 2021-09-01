‘Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 14: Chameleon Conspiracy’ review

Bleeding Cool has doubled down on the theory that Kindred is the original Harry Osborne, the one who died before Mephisto changed everything in One More Day, which brought Harry Osborne back to life, as if he'd never been away. And that it was the original Harry who went to Hell and, somehow, courtesy of Mephisto, returned as the demonic entity Kindred, messing with Peter Parker's life and arranging all the events to turn against him and his friends and family, in some enormous act of vengeance. But today's Amazing Spider-Man #72 goes some what to confirming this – but also some moved away from it. We see an early meeting between Norman Osborne and… someone.