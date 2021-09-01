‘Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 14: Chameleon Conspiracy’ review
Now that we know Nick Spencer’s run on Amazing Spider-Man is officially coming to an end, every single issue and trade paperback feels like it has multiple purposes — not only to tell an interesting story, but also to wrap up plot threads and drive the story towards a conclusion. Out this week is Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 14. Volume 13 was a fun concept that naturally flowed to a conclusive end to Spider-Man and Boomerang’s relationship, and in this week’s collection Chameleon enters the story to further close the door on key characters.aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0