‘Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 14: Chameleon Conspiracy’ review

By David Brooke
 6 days ago
Now that we know Nick Spencer’s run on Amazing Spider-Man is officially coming to an end, every single issue and trade paperback feels like it has multiple purposes — not only to tell an interesting story, but also to wrap up plot threads and drive the story towards a conclusion. Out this week is Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 14. Volume 13 was a fun concept that naturally flowed to a conclusive end to Spider-Man and Boomerang’s relationship, and in this week’s collection Chameleon enters the story to further close the door on key characters.

#Chameleon Conspiracy#Kingpin And Rose
