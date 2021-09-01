Cancel
Public Health

Kiss goodbye to tour dates as Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid

By Jed Leather
 7 days ago
A second member of the legendary rock group Kiss has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the announcement that Paul Stanley had tested positive for the virus, 72 -year-old Gene Simmons has also tested positive.

The band tweeted: “Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.”

