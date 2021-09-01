Sieving ions with a polymer membrane

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a cost-effective, home-based alternative to hemodialysis for individuals with end-stage renal disease. However, chronic PD results in peritoneal membrane fibrosis and angiogenesis, limiting the therapy. Herzog and colleagues studied the addition of lithium chloride (LiCl), which has cytoprotective effects, to icodextrin-based PD fluids. They identified αB-crystallin as a target protein and elucidated the mechanism by which αB-crystallin promotes a mesothelial-to-mesenchymal transition. They then tested LiCl supplementation to PD fluid in a mouse model of chronic PD, finding that it decreased αB-crystallin abundance, reduced peritoneal thickening, and decreased mesothelial cell expression of fibrosis markers. These findings suggest that LiCl supplementation might prolong PD therapy in humans.
