Sieving ions with a polymer membrane

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIon-sieving polymer membranes can perform with exquisite precision by gaining unprecedented control over pore size and uniformity within the membranes, KAUST researchers have shown. The biological nervous system works by selective transport of electrically charged particles called ions through cell membranes. If manufactured membranes were able to achieve a similar...

phys.org

#Energy Storage#Ion#Rechargeable Batteries#Polymer#Kaust
