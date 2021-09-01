Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Launches $30 Ice Cream Sundae at Serendipity3

By Marc Malkin
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9t5o_0bjJdEUh00

Selena Gomez ’s ice cream endeavor is expanding.

A year after launching a line of ice cream flavors with Serendipity3 , the iconic New York City restaurant now offers the Selena Sundae on its menu. Created by Gomez, the $29.95 dessert features Cookies & Cream remix ice cream covered in hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar and whipped cream and is topped off by a banana and a cherry. A percentage of proceeds from the sundae will go to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund to support access to mental health resources.

Gomez is now an investor and a partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands.

“My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid and I came to New York City for the first time. I’ve always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu,” Gomez said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gomez released Cookies & Cream Remix, a mix of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites and fudge, last August to celebrate her collaboration on the single “Ice Cream” with K-pop group Blackpink.

Gomez is on the current cover of Variety with Steve Martin and Martin Short , her co-stars in the new Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Amy Ryan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Gomez also hosts the cooking show “Selena + Chef,” which launched during the pandemic and shows her cooking virtually with some of the culinary world’s best known chefs.

Comments / 1

Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Selena
Person
Nathan Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookies And Cream#Whipped Cream#Food Drink#Selena Gomez Launches#Rare Impact Fund#Serendipity Brands#Cookies Cream Remix#Blackpink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicVariety

Colombian Hitmaker Feid Performs From High Above L.A. on ‘Live From My Den’

Feid is a long way from his native Medellin, Colombia, but the singer-songwriter has clearly made himself at home in Los Angeles in a new episode of “Live From My Den,” which has him performing songs from his most recent albums and discussing his career from a hotel overlooking the L.A. basin that, for now, is serving as his den.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
MoviesVariety

Are Film Festivals Behind the Curve in Dealing With #MeToo Controversies?

Before the #MeToo movement started shifting social and cultural perspectives, controversies at European film festivals were triggered by the selection of polarizing movies — think Gaspar Noe or Lars von Trier films. But in recent years, festivals such as Venice, Deauville, San Sebastian and Berlin have come under criticism when inviting and/or honoring filmmakers and talent who have been accused of sexual misconduct or domestic violence.
MoviesVariety

‘Top Gun’ Postponement Could Mean These Other Movies Will Move, Too

If the pandemic has taught us anything about the box office, when one movie is rescheduled, others could follow like dominoes. Paramount vacated the remainder of the 2021 theatrical calendar on Wednesday, pushing Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel from November to May 2022, bumping the next sequel to another Cruise franchise, “Mission: Impossible,” further into 2022.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Camila Cabello Wore The Boldest Anti-Princess Shoe To The 'Cinderella' Premiere

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.
CelebritiesPage Six

Selena Gomez channels Marilyn Monroe for Elle magazine

Selena Gomez is having a Marilyn moment. The star exudes Old Hollywood glamour on the cover of Elle’s September 2021 issue, pairing blond waves with a classic red lip. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 29, draped herself across a bed for the pinup-style photoshoot, sporting Falke fishnets and a pink tweed Chanel skirt.
MoviesCollider

From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift, 7 Pop Stars to Expect in Upcoming Films

Their songs might be on repeat in your Spotify playlists, but you should know that some of the chart-topping artists of this generation are also about to bring their talents to the big screen. You might have seen some of them on-screen before, whether it was a major awards contender (A Star Is Born), a Disney channel tv show (The Wizards of Waverly Place) or a supporting appearance in a blockbuster production (cough cough Harry Styles in Dunkirk). All in all, these hit-makers haven’t given up on their acting careers just yet and moreover, they will be returning to the big-screen in some challenging new roles.
Entertainmentbigrapidsnews.com

New this week: 'Cinderella,' Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Michael Keaton leads the new Netflix film “Worth,” available starting Sept. 3, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Sept. 1 are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth” and “Mars Attacks!”
MusicNew Haven Register

Selena Gomez and Camilo Get Romantic on Breathy New Song '999'

Selena Gomez fully leaned into Spanish-language pop on Revelación, the lithe, seven-song EP that saw her team up with reggaeton stars like Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers. She follows a similar, air-light sound on “999,” a new collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. Gomez’s breathy vocals fit seamlessly with Camilo’s unique...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Selena Gomez Clears The Air About Her Disney Comments Ahead Of New Hulu Show Premiere

Selena Gomez has made tremendous strides in her career and is currently getting ready for the premiere of her new Hulu series, Only Murders In the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. However, her past as a Disney Channel star remains a topic of discussion and, when asked about it recently, she shared some pretty honest thoughts. During a recent Television Critics Association panel for the Hulu show, Gomez said she "signed" her life away to Disney at a young age. Her comments seemed to give fans the impression that she, like some of her fellow Disney stars, regrets her early career choices. But now, the former child star is clearing the air.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Selena Gomez Sings an Ariana Grande Track on TikTok

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted singing to a hit by Ariana Grande in a video that was posted on TikTok. The two have never been featured on a track together but this isn't the first time Grande and Gomez have shown love for one another. Last year, Grande sent over bouquets of flowers in the shape of ice cream cones after the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer dropped her single with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream."
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Steps Out In Crop Top & Matching Fitted Leggings In NYC After ‘Cinderella’ Premiere

Camila Cabello stepped out looking comfortable and gorgeous in a light pink outfit while arriving in New York City on Sept. 5. Camila Cabello, 24, looked relaxed as she stepped off a plane in the Big Apple on Sept. 5. The singer was wearing a long-sleeved light pink crop top and matching leggings along with black and white sneakers when she was photographed at JFK airport. She also added a black face mask to stay safe and hoop earrings as her long locks were pulled up and she carried a backpack on her shoulders.
MusicElite Daily

Ariana Had The BEST Reaction To Selena Singing "Break Up With Your Girlfriend"

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are two of the biggest power players in pop music, but don’t go thinking they view each other as competition. The pop stars are so supportive of one another. In fact, they’re total fans of each other’s music. After a video of Selena Gomez singing one of Ari’s songs hit the internet, Grande was absolutely elated. Ariana Grande responded to Selena Gomez singing "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" in the best way.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Is Ariana Grande Launching Her Own Beauty Brand?

Ariana Grande has a lot on her plate. Aside from The Voice and Netflix's upcoming film, Don't Look Up, the pop superstar is heading into the makeup business, or so it seems. Arianators recently caught wind of the venture after noticing a new Instagram and website dedicated to something called, r.e.m. Beauty. To add to the speculation, the chart-topper's mom, Joanne Grande, recently followed the brand page and promo has already begun. Billboards of r.e.m Beauty have since been featured in New York City's Times Square and the star’s close friend, Doug Middlebrook, snapped a selfie in front of the massive advertisement on Monday (August 23), tagging the performer.
CelebritiesPage Six

Is Ariana Grande finally releasing a beauty line?

Ariana Grande could have a venti-sized secret. Fans of the pop star, 28, recently noticed a new Instagram page and website dedicated to R.E.M. Beauty, named after Grande’s 2018 song off of her “Sweetener” album. Adding to the excitement, Grande’s mom Joan follows the Instagram page, which has yet to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Selena Gomez Movies: What’s Ahead For The Actress/Singer

For nearly 20 years now, Selena Gomez has been one of the hardest working people in show business. Whether it be appearing on shows like the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, in offbeat horror movies like The Dead Don’t Die, or with her successful music career that has resulted in millions of albums sold around the world, the multi-talented performer has found a way to remain in the limelight year after year.
New York City, NYq93fm.com

Got a sweet tooth & deep pockets? Selena Gomez has a sundae for you

How much would you pay for an ice cream sundae? Selena Gomez is hoping you'll shell out 30 bucks for one of hers. Selena, who's a celebrity partner and investor in the New York City eatery Serendipity 3, has introduced The Selena Sundae to the menu. The $29.95 price tag gets you three scoops of Selena's own Cookies & Cream Remix flavor, as well as banana, hot fudge, cream-filled Cookie Crumbles, Pink Sugar, whipped cream and, of course, a cherry on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy