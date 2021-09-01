Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Endemol Shine Fiction Rebrands as Shine Fiction, Plots Series Adaptations of Pierre Lemaitre Novels

By Jamie Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BbHY_0bjJcuwo00

Banijay has announced that its French scripted label, Endemol Shine Fiction, is rebranding as Shine Fiction and has already signed several important development deals under the new banner. The announcement was made during a Series Mania panel lead by Banijay’s head of scripted Lars Blomgren which included Shine Fiction managing director Dominique Farrugia among the guests.

Farrugia, who has been managing director since November of last year, will stay on in her current position and head the updated label. She is tasked with maintaining a full pipeline of ambitious high-end content for the French market which also has international potential.

Straight out of the gates, Shine Fiction has closed a deal with talent agent Camille Trumer for the rights to adapt the bestselling novels of French author Pierre Lemaitre. His novels “The Great Swindle” (“See You Up There”) and “Three Days and a Life” have already been adapted as feature films and are now available to be developed at TV series. Lemaitre also has several TV writing credits to his name, including Netflix’s “Inhuman Resources,” starring Eric Cantona and Suzanne Clément.

Shine Fiction also picked up the rights to a pair of still unannounced book adaptations from major authors and revealed it’s working on two upcoming Shine Fiction projects for French broadcasters: a four-part series for M6 and a 90-minute special for France 2. Further details about both projects will be announced soon.

“Shine Fiction is set to be the home for the very best talent in France and these development deals are evidence of our high-end ambitions,” said Farrugia. “Television adaptations of literary successes are hugely popular globally, and without a doubt our deal with the master of suspense, Pierre Lemaitre, will become a premium series to leave audiences gripped, both here in France and internationally.”

Shine Fiction is the latest in a packed lineup of boutique scripted labels which includes Marathon, Terence and Banijay Studios France, the latter having produced “Germinal,” which just world premiered at this year’s Series Mania.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cantona
Person
Pierre Lemaitre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endemol#Adaptations#Rebranding#French#Banijay Studios France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesVariety

Are Film Festivals Behind the Curve in Dealing With #MeToo Controversies?

Before the #MeToo movement started shifting social and cultural perspectives, controversies at European film festivals were triggered by the selection of polarizing movies — think Gaspar Noe or Lars von Trier films. But in recent years, festivals such as Venice, Deauville, San Sebastian and Berlin have come under criticism when inviting and/or honoring filmmakers and talent who have been accused of sexual misconduct or domestic violence.
MoviesVariety

‘Black Panther’ Score Headed to Hollywood Bowl for Live-to-Picture Performance

“Black Panther” was an international cultural phenomenon and the Marvel movie’s Oscar-winning score, by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, was equally thrilling for its unique blend of African influences, traditional orchestra and modern production techniques. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 10 – 12), that music will be performed live-to-picture by...
MarketsVariety

Why Wall Street May Be Underappreciating Roku

Throughout a tumultuous 2020, Roku was one of a handful of companies that bucked the broader trend and saw its stock appreciate in value. As people spent most of their time at home, Roku surged nearly 150% last year, far exceeding the S&P 500’s gain of 16%. Then after more...
SciencePosted by
Variety

Polish Doc ‘Escape to the Silver Globe’ Explores the Greatest Science Fiction Movie That Never Was

In 1975, following the international success of his Romy Schneider starrer “That Most Important Thing: Love,” helmer Andrzej Żuławski returned to Poland. He was supposed to deliver the biggest spectacle in its history with science fiction epic “On the Silver Globe.” Based on “The Lunar Trilogy” written by his great-grandfather, Jerzy, it saw a group of astronauts leave Earth, only to crash on another planet. Years later, another astronaut arrives and is welcomed as a god. The project was interrupted in 1977, due to the decision by Deputy Minister of Culture Janusz Wilhelmi. “To any cinephile, there is nothing more exciting...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Medusa Acquires ‘Last Film Show’ for Italy, Film to Make Oscar Bid (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian powerhouse Medusa has acquired Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show,” which is being sold worldwide by Orange Studio. Medusa will distribute in Italy. Orange Studio and Medusa revealed the deal on the sidelines of the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Nalin is known for his eclectic, and visually striking, body of work including “Samsara,” “Valley of Flowers” and “Angry Indian Goddesses.” The partly autobiographical drama “Last Film Show” takes Nalin back to his roots in Saurashtra, Gujarat, western India, where it was filmed. The story is set against the backdrop of Indian cinemas witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital where hundreds of...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michel Franco, Iazua Larios Talk ‘Sundown’ at Venice

Violence in Mexico was one of the dominant themes of the press conference for Michel Franco’s Venice competition title “Sundown” on Sunday, with the director and stars Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Iazua Larios in attendance. Set in the seemingly tranquil Mexican resort city Acapulco, Roth and Gainsbourg play members of a wealthy British family whose vacation there is cut short by a distant death and an existential crisis comes to the fore. Larios plays an Acapulco native who is key to the narrative. “We have a huge problem in Mexico with violence every day,” said Larios. Franco is not shy...
EntertainmentRaindance

SCREENWRITING COURSE, by Matthieu de Braconier (English language)

Schedule: March 2022, 12 &13 – 10am-6pm – Fee: Euro 190 (160 if you are also registered to the ‘Diplôme’ curriculum) Address: Raindance – Centre Créatif Dansaert – 7/11, Rue d’Alost – 1000 Brussels. Subscriptions or infos brussels@raindance.org. Screenwriting tutor and active screenwriter Matthieu de Braconier (short biography below) will...
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘Vigil’ Star Anjli Mohindra to Adapt Biography on British Indian Princess With ‘War of the Worlds’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

British Asian actor and newly established writer Anjli Mohindra is set to adapt BBC journalist Anita Anand’s biography on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh under a development deal with “War of the Worlds” producer Urban Myth Films. Urban Myth has snapped up television rights to Anand’s book on the fascinating Duleep Singh, who was of Sikh heritage and goddaughter to Queen Victoria. Originally published in 2015, the book is entitled “Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary.” Mohindra, who is best known for her role in Richard Madden-fronted Netflix and BBC drama “Bodyguard,” is currently starring in the Beeb’s submarine drama “Vigil.” She also recently wrapped...
Moviescineuropa.org

The co-production of European works of fiction comes under discussion at Series Mania

23% of European films might be international co-productions, but for series the rate is as low as 13% (7 % if we exclude “linguistic” co-productions such as French-Belgian or German-Austrian collaborations). Scandinavia is very open to series co-production, Spain and Italy less so, while the smaller European countries only co-produce with their bigger neighbours with whom they share a language. Such is the conclusion of the European Audiovisual Observatory which gave rise to a fascinating debate organised within the Series Mania Forum and moderated by Alexandra Lebret (Managing Director, European Producers Club), who believes that "in order to compete with streamers, we need to co-produce and find solutions". It’s a line of thought revolving around the example of “good student" Germany, which co-produces a significant number of series as a minority partner. Here are some highlights of the discussion…
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Series Adaptation of Victor LaValle Novel ‘The Changeling’ at Apple

LaKeith Stanfield will star in an adaptation of the Victor LaValle novel “The Changeling,” which has been ordered to series at Apple, Variety has learned. The series is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. It is further described as a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce. Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive...
MoviesMovieWeb

Steve McQueen Brings a Trio of Black British History Documentaries to Amazon

Director Steve McQueen is looking to follow up his five-film anthology series, Small Axe, with a new series of documentaries focusing on some of the most pivotal moments of Black British history. The 12 Years a Slave helmer released Small Axe last year, which comprised of a quintet of stories set in London between the 1960s and 1980s and told the stories of different West Indian immigrants living there. The new documentaries will take a closer look at the themes and events that feature in the Small Axe films, and will be released on Amazon Prime in September.
New York City, NYTimes News

Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus

NEW YORK (AP) - Near the end of 2020, the pandemic had lasted long enough for author Jodi Picoult to try something that seemed unthinkable for novelists in its early stages - turn it into fiction. “At the beginning of the pandemic, I couldn’t even read, much less write. I...
ComicsNPR

Take A Magical Mystery Tour With This Chinese Comic Artist

"If I could put it into words, I wouldn't be drawing it," is how Zuo Ma's alter-ego expresses his refusal to impose linear structure on the meandering dreamscape traversed by Night Bus — the Chinese comic artist's collection of 11 lushly-drawn stories. Deftly translated by Orion Martin, Zuo Ma's tales are literally eye-opening trips that embody Proust's yearning in Remembrance of Things Past: "The only true voyage of discovery would be to behold the universe through the eyes of another ... [and] the hundred universes that each of them beholds."

Comments / 0

Community Policy