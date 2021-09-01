Endemol Shine Fiction Rebrands as Shine Fiction, Plots Series Adaptations of Pierre Lemaitre Novels

Banijay has announced that its French scripted label, Endemol Shine Fiction, is rebranding as Shine Fiction and has already signed several important development deals under the new banner. The announcement was made during a Series Mania panel lead by Banijay’s head of scripted Lars Blomgren which included Shine Fiction managing director Dominique Farrugia among the guests.

Farrugia, who has been managing director since November of last year, will stay on in her current position and head the updated label. She is tasked with maintaining a full pipeline of ambitious high-end content for the French market which also has international potential.

Straight out of the gates, Shine Fiction has closed a deal with talent agent Camille Trumer for the rights to adapt the bestselling novels of French author Pierre Lemaitre. His novels “The Great Swindle” (“See You Up There”) and “Three Days and a Life” have already been adapted as feature films and are now available to be developed at TV series. Lemaitre also has several TV writing credits to his name, including Netflix’s “Inhuman Resources,” starring Eric Cantona and Suzanne Clément.

Shine Fiction also picked up the rights to a pair of still unannounced book adaptations from major authors and revealed it’s working on two upcoming Shine Fiction projects for French broadcasters: a four-part series for M6 and a 90-minute special for France 2. Further details about both projects will be announced soon.

“Shine Fiction is set to be the home for the very best talent in France and these development deals are evidence of our high-end ambitions,” said Farrugia. “Television adaptations of literary successes are hugely popular globally, and without a doubt our deal with the master of suspense, Pierre Lemaitre, will become a premium series to leave audiences gripped, both here in France and internationally.”

Shine Fiction is the latest in a packed lineup of boutique scripted labels which includes Marathon, Terence and Banijay Studios France, the latter having produced “Germinal,” which just world premiered at this year’s Series Mania.